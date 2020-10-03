BOZEMAN — Alex Johnson scored a hat trick to lead the Great Falls Americans past the Butte Cobras and Liam Brand's two goals powered the Missoula Junior Bruins past the Yellowstone Quake in the opening night of North American 3 Hockey League action Friday.
Great Falls downed Butte 6-2 and Missoula topped Yellowstone 6-3. In other openers involving Montana teams, the Gillette Wild skated past the Helena Bighorns 3-1 and the Sheridan Hawks trounced the Bozeman Icedogs 7-0.
Helena's lone goal was scored by forward Harlan Wojtusik.
The same teams return to action with four games on the ice tonight.
Bozeman is the defending regular-season champions, ahead of Sheridan and Great Falls. The postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
