BLAINE, Minn - The Frontier Division of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) began their stay at this season's NA3HL Showcase on Sunday in Blaine, Minn.
Here is a snapshot of Sunday's action:
BUTTE COBRAS 3 LOUISIANA DRILLERS 2 - The Cobras scored three times in the second period to give the team a 3-1 lead. Micah Maldonado scored with 1:14 to play in the game, but Butte locked the Drillers up late to get the win.
Tyler Tosch, Case Wessman, and Anthony Johnson got the goals for the Cobras. Joshua Horacek made 45 saves in the win.
OREGON TRADESMEN 3 HELENA BIGHORNS 1 - The Bighorns got an unassisted power-play goal by Tyler Bloom 7:06 into the game. However, the Tradesmen scored once in all three periods to snag the 2-1 win for Oregon.
Marek Andres made 30 saves for the Bighorns.
ATLANTA CAPITALS 4 YELLOWSTONE QUAKE 3 - The Quake and Capitals were neck-and-neck throughout the contest. PJ Comose logged a shorthanded goal 5:05 into the game to put the Quake out front first.
With Yellowstone trailing 3-2 in the second, Cole Fenske tied the score with 2:45 left in the period.
Nick Jameus' goal with 13:25 to play in the third period was the game-winner for the Capitals.
John Hughes stopped 31-of-35 shots in net for Yellowstone.
BOZEMAN ICEDOGS 11 BAY STATE BOBCATS 2 - The Icedogs went off the leash for nine straight goals which broke a 2-2 tie and led to a nine-goal victory.
Bodie Shepardson started the blitz at the 2:19 mark of the second period, as Bozeman lit the lamp with alarming regularity.
Shepardson, Cole Busher, Kole Morris, and Spencer Wilkinson each scored twice.
Cam Milewski stopped 14-of-16 shots in the win.
NORTHEAST GENERALS 4 GILLETTE WILD 3 - In a matchup of two of the top teams in the NA3HL, Michael Locke's game-winner with 50 seconds left in overtime notched the win for the Generals over the Wild.
Isaac Young's power-play goal 6:51 into the game gave Gillette the initial lead.
Down 2-1, Wylee Gladen tied the game a minute into the third period. Young scored 2:30 later to give Gillette the lead. Two minutes later, Tyler Ramm tied the game.
Jake Turek stopped 33 shots for the Wild.
GREAT FALLS AMERICANS 3 WAUSAU CYCLONES 2 - Ben Cremers' goal with 37 seconds ended up the eventual game-winning goal for the Americans.
Aaron Leaf and Silas Hughes scored 1:51 apart in the second period to give Great Falls a 2-0 lead.
Kalob Paquin cut the margin in half for the Cyclones with 6:57 to go in the second. Easton Plachetka's goal with five seconds to play made Cremers' tally the game-winner.
Josh Koziol made 41 saves and picked up an assist in the win.
SHERIDAN HAWKS 6 MASON CITY TOROS 4 - Parker Norling's goal with five minutes left in the second period wrapped a four-goal period for Hawks. Josh Humphreys' goal in the third period was an insurance goal for Sheridan.
Down 3-1 in the second, Makhai Sparks, Kiefer Dunham, and Luke Robertson scored in a span of 6:17.
Bo Buckley stopped 47-of-51 shots for Sheridan.
ST. LOUIS JR. BLUES 7 BADLANDS SABRES 2 - The Jr. Blues scored three goals apiece in the first and second period to skate away with the win.
St. Louis had a 3-0 lead in the second period when Peyton Wilson go Badlands on the board at the 2:19 mark.
Carter Johnson scored late in the third period for the Sabres' second goal.
Here is the Monday schedule at the NA3HL Showcase:
Helena Bighorns vs. Texas Brahmas, 11:15 a.m.
Butte Cobras vs. Milwaukee Power, 11:15 a.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Long Beach Sharks, 11:45 a.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Mid Cities Jr. Stars, 11:45 a.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. New Ulm Steel, 2:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. Austin Ice Bats, 2:15 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Rochester Grizzlies, 2:45 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Minnesota Loons, 5:45 p.m.
