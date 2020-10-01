BUTTE — The eight-team North American 3 Hockey League — which features five teams from Montana and three from Wyoming -- opens its 2020-21 season Friday with four games and a venue change.

Friday's openers:

Yellowstone Quake at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7 p.m., Glacier Ice Rink.

Sheridan Hawks at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m., Haynes Pavilion.

Gillette Wild at Helena Bighorns, 7 p.m., Helena Ice Arena.

Butte Cobras at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m., Great Falls Ice Plex.

The Butte-Great Falls game originally was scheduled for the Butte Community Ice Center but "rink issues" forced a change, according to a press release from the Americans. The two teams' game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Butte is to be played as scheduled.

