BUTTE — The eight-team North American 3 Hockey League — which features five teams from Montana and three from Wyoming -- opens its 2020-21 season Friday with four games and a venue change.
Friday's openers:
Yellowstone Quake at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7 p.m., Glacier Ice Rink.
Sheridan Hawks at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m., Haynes Pavilion.
Gillette Wild at Helena Bighorns, 7 p.m., Helena Ice Arena.
Butte Cobras at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m., Great Falls Ice Plex.
The Butte-Great Falls game originally was scheduled for the Butte Community Ice Center but "rink issues" forced a change, according to a press release from the Americans. The two teams' game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Butte is to be played as scheduled.
