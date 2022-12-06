The North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) Frontier Division has had plenty of intrigue in the front half of the 2022-2023 season.
Frontier has hit the midst of their regular-season schedule, with this upcoming weekend being the final divisional games before the NA3HL Showcase in less than two weeks in Blaine, Minn.
Here is the recap of this past weekend’s games in the Frontier Conference:
The Friday Flyer
The Butte Cobras began their two-game weekend series against the Yellowstone Quake Friday night in Cody, Wyoming.
Tyler Tosch, Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner scored third-period goals, which erased a 2-1 deficit to earn the Cobras a 4-2 win over the Quake.
Zac Orwig opened the scoring for the Quake 20 seconds following Patrick Crooks’ penalty for cross-checking. Orwig’s second goal of the season, assisted by Teagan Scheurer on the power-play, gave the Quake a 1-0 lead with 5:19 left in the opening period.
Quinn Nichols and Weston Villers assisted on Caelin Chinery’s short-handed goals at the 3:32 mark of the second period. Chinery’s ninth goal of the season, and Butte’s second short-handed goal of the season, tied the game at 1-1.
Yellowstone regained the lead 2:36 into the third period. Scheurer’s eight goal of the campaign was assisted by Cole Fenske, who played in his first game for the Quake, to give Yellowstone a 2-1 lead.
Ben Carlson was whistled off for kneeing to give Butte a man-advantage with 9:15 to go in the third period.
Chinery and Micah Williamson assisted on Tyler Tosch’s power-play goal with 8:06 to go in regulation. Tosch had scored four of his five goals this season against the Quake.
Crooks assisted on Bradshaw’s 15th goal of the season with 2:09 to play to give the Cobras their first lead of the night, 3-2.
Villers picked up his second assist of the night on Schleusner’s 11th goal of the season with 1:19 to play. It was Schleusner’s first goal since Oct. 28 against Gillette.
The Cobras outshot the Quake, 51-41. Butte was 1-of-7 on the power-play, while Yellowstone went 1-of-4.
Caleb Cross stopped 39 shots for the Cobras, while John Hughes stopped 47-of-51 shots for the Quake.
Harlan Wojtusik scored twice as Helena handed Gillette just their second loss in regulation this season, 3-1.
Marek Andres stopped 36-of-37 shots on goal for the Bighorns
Wojtusik’s first goal came with 9:17 to play in the first period, on helpers from Dylan Cunningham and Garrett Bogan.
Isaac Young’s 11th goal of the season for Gillette tied the game at 1-1 with 11:24 to play in the second period. Anthony Foster picked up the assist.
Zach Turner broke the tie with 6:56 to play on a full-strength tally. Tyler Alldredge and Camden Cunningham assisted on the goal.
The Wild pulled Jake Turek, who stopped 27-of-29 shots in the game, out of the net for the extra attacker with one minute to play. TJ Norris for Wojtusik for the empty-net goal with 23 seconds to go.
Both teams were 0-of-5 on the power-play, with Gillette outshooting Helena, 37-30.
The Wild and Bighorns combined for 207 penalty minutes in the contest.
In a good goaltending matchup between Badlands’ Zach Broxterman and Great Falls’ Josh Koziol, their defenses helped out their efforts in net.
Dawson Wirth’s power-play goal 5:24 into the second period stood up as the game-winning goal, and AJ Petrotto provided an insurance goal with 3:50 to play in the game as the Americans shut out the Sabres, 2-0.
Broxterman made 31 stops for Badlands, while Koziol stopped 34-of-36 shots.
Badlands went 1-of-3 on the power-play, while Great Falls was unable to convert on two opportunities.
In Bozeman, Parker Norling, Makhai Sparks, and Ryan McKenna had five-point nights, as Sheridan routed the Icedogs, 10-2.
The Hawks were efficient with their 30 shots on goal, including scoring on all six shots taken in the third period.
The score was tied 1-1 in the second period when McKenna’s second goal of the game 7:16 into the frame gave Sheridan a 2-1 lead.
Sparks and Teejay Torgrimson scored 16 seconds apart to increase the Hawks’ lead to 4-1 with 7:35 left in the second frame.
Sheridan scored five times in a span of 8:40 to open up a 9-1 advantage.
Bozeman’s Owen House scored 11 seconds after Norling completed his hat trick, and Sheridan’s Joseph Epplin completed the scoring 21 seconds after House’s tally.
Jack Wood stopped 43-of-45 shots for the Hawks.
Axel Rosenlund stopped 12-of-16 shots before being replaced by Sean Smer with 12:34 to play in the second period. Smer stopped 8-of-12 shots before Rosenlund returned in goal with 11:51 to play in the contest.
Friday Frontier finals
Butte 4 Yellowstone 2
Helena 3 Gillette 1
Badlands 2 Great Falls 0
Sheridan 10 Bozeman 2
Saturday Snapshots
Butte completed their first of two road trips to Wyoming during the month of December as they played the Yellowstone Quake.
Having stayed close with the Quake for most of the night, the Cobras took the lead on Cade Wessman’s with 1:16 to play in the third period lifted the Cobras to a 4-3 win over Yellowstone and earn them a weekend road sweep.
Teagan Scheurer opened the scoring in the first period, as he got assists from Wyatt O’Donoghue and Cole Fenske on a tally at the 9:25 mark past Butte goaltender Joshua Horacek to give the Quake the lead.
Tamer Billman evened the score in the second period, following a Ben Carlson penalty for hooking. Micah Williamson and Caelin Chinery assisted on Billman’s sixth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 with 15:13 to go in the period.
Fenske’s first goal in a Quake uniform came on the power-play with 2:30 left in the second period. Zac Orwig and Owen Schoonover picked up the assists, as Yellowstone regained the lead, 2-1.
The Cobras answered 90 seconds later. Billman and Chinery set up Patrick Crooks’ 10th goal of the season. The marker tied the game at 2-2 with one minute left in the period.
Benjamin Kluza’s fifth goal of the season came 3:34 into the third period off a P.J. Comose assist to allow the Quake to retake the lead, 3-2.
Butte tied the game on Jonathan O’Brien’s first goal of the season with 5:10 to play in regulation. Carter Large and Tyler Tosch picked up the helpers on the goal.
The Cobras snagged the go-ahead goal with 1:16 to play. Butte’s first line of Wessman, Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner pressed forward, and Wessman beat Yellowstone goalkeeper Steven Kelley for his seventh goal of the season to give Butte their first lead of the night.
Butte outshot Yellowstone in the game, 53-35. The Cobras and Quake both went 1-of-2 on the power-play.
Horacek made 23 stops in earning his first win in goal for the Cobras.
Kelley was solid in goal for the Quake, having stopped 49 of 53 shots.
Gillette bounced back for a weekend split in Helena, as Isaac Young’s game-winning goal on the power-play with 4:27 left in the third gave the Wild a 2-1 win.
Zach Slinger’s eighth goal of the season gave Gillette a 1-0 lead 6:40 into the game. Cade Voge and Josef Lalli picked up the assist.
Camden Cunningham and Padraic Whited assisted on Lyndon Orr’s sixth goal, as Helena tied the Wild, 1-1, with 11:49 remaining in the second period.
Young’s 11th goal of the season came on the power-play, as Johan Palmqvist and Jace Johnson assisted on the game-winner.
Helena outshot Gillette 51-38. The Wild went 1-of-9 on the power-play, while the Bighorns were 1-of-6 with the man advantage.
The goalies performed will as Gillette’s Cole Wheaton saved 50-of-51 shots, while Helena’s Marek Andres stopped 36-of-38 shots on goal.
Garrett Weisenburger’s second goal of game with 6:07 left in the second period ended up being the game-winning goal, as Great Falls won at Badlands, 6-4.
Dawson Bunch and Baden Powell sandwiched Great Falls goals around a Zach Vockler power-play goal, as the Americans led at the end of the first period, 2-1.
With the Americans leading 3-2, Weisenburger scored back-to-back goals to give Great Falls a 5-2 lead.
AJ Petrotto and Carter Johnson scored two goals late in the second period to close the gap to one goal.
Silas Hughes’ marker with 11:40 to go in the game provided Great Falls with insurance.
The Americans outshot Badlands, 38-33.
Josh Koziol stopped 29 of 33 shots for Great Falls.
Zach Broxterman made 22-of-27 saves before giving way to Brady DeVries, who stopped 10-of-11 shots.
Bodie Shepardson had a hat trick, and Spencer Wilkinson and Sam Ingram each had two goals as Bozeman bounced back from eight-goal defeat to beat the Hawks, 7-4.
Bozeman jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two Shepardson goals, and Spencer Wilkinson and Sam Ingram having added first period tallies.
Sheridan scored three times in the second period, as Ryan McKenna scored twice, and Wyatt Noble added a goal. Sam Ingram scored Bozeman’s lone goal of the period, as the Icedogs led after two periods of play, 5-3.
Wilkinson’s second goal of the game extended the Icedogs’ lead to three goals. Teejay Torgrimson’s goal with 12:08 left in the game pulled the Hawks back to within two goals. Shepardson completed his hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:19 to play.
Bozeman outshot Sheridan, 45-34, as both teams went 0-of-1 on the power-play.
The Saturday Slate
Butte 4 Yellowstone 3
Gillette 2 Helena 1
Great Falls 6 Badlands 4
Bozeman 7 Sheridan 4
The Frontier Division standings (As of Dec. 5)
(Wins-Losses-OT Losses-Shoot Out Losses-Points)
Gillette 20-2-0-2-42
Helena 17-5-1-1-36
Sheridan 14-9-1-0-29
Butte 12-10-1-0-25
Great Falls 10-13-0-0-20
Yellowstone 8-13-2-1-19
Badlands 6-14-2-2-16
Bozeman 7-16-0-1-15
The Frontier Power-Play (SHGA = short-handed goals allowed)
Gillette 41.6% (57-of-137, SHGA)
Sheridan 25.6% (30-of-117, seven SHGA)
Great Falls 21.8% (19-of-87, four SHGA)
Butte 18.8% (18-of-96, one SHGA)
Helena 17.3% (19-of-110, three SHGA)
Yellowstone 14% (15-of-107, three SHGA)
Badlands 12.5% (12-of-96, four SHGA)
Bozeman 9.9% (10-of-101, two SHGA)
The Frontier Penalty Kill (SHGF = short-handed goals for)
Helena 86.9% (91-of-110, six SHGF)
Gillette 86.3% (113-of-131, eight SHGF)
Yellowstone 80.2% (77-of-96, two SHGF)
Bozeman 78.3% (108-of-138, one SHGF)
Butte 76.6% (59-of-77, two SHGF)
Sheridan 76.1% (83-of-109, four SHGF)
Great Falls 75.5% (71-of-94)
Badlands 67% (69-of-103, two SHGF)
Frontier Division players in NA3HL Top 20 in scoring
The Frontier Division boasts eight of the top 20 scorers in the NA3HL.
Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna (21-28-49) trails Atlanta’s Nick Jameus (12-40-52) in second place overall.
Gillette teammates Jace Johnson (25-21-46, leads league in goals) and Isaac Young (12-32-40, second in league in assists) are third and fourth overall in scoring.
Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (20-20-40) leads all defensemen and is seventh overall.
Sky Solig (16-22-38) is tied for ninth, and teammates Adam Severson (14-21-35) and Saizha Norwegian (11-24-35) are tied for 11th. Anthony Foster (16-17-33) and Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (15-18-33) are tied for 15th. Sheridan’s Parker Norling (7-25-32) sits in 20th overall.
Frontier’s power-play prowess
It is no secret that the Frontier Division has excellent players in the power-play skillset.
Gillette’s Jace Johnson leads all goal-scorers with 13, Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks has scored nine goals from the blue line for third place overall, and Gillette’s Isaac Young has scored eight times and is currently in fourth place. Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna have scored seven times and is tied for fifth.
Gillette’s Todd Powassin is tied for eighth overall with six power-play goals.
Young leads the entire NA3HL in power-play assists with 18. Teammates Anthony Foster and Alec Waller are tied for second with 12 assists. Gillette’s Adam Severson is tied for fifth with 11 assists. Sheridan’s Parker Norling, Great Falls’ Alex Leaf, and Gillette’s Jace Johnson and Saizha Norwegian each have ten power-play assists, tied for seventh in the league.
Converting on the penalty kill
While players in the Frontier Division convert at a good rate on the power-play, naturally it is difficult to score points on the penalty kill.
Gillette’s Saizha Norwegian has three short-handed goals, which is tied for second in the league. Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna, and Helena’s TJ Norris and Harlan Wojtusik, each have two short-handed markers.
Gillette’s Sky Solig is tied for the league-lead with three short-handed assists.
Frontier goalkeepers in the NA3HL Top 20
Helena’s Gabe Swanson has not played much in net of late, with Marek Andres grabbing playing time.
Swanson leads the NA3HL with 1.32 goals allowed average (GAA), having allowed just 12 goals in ten games, registered a save percentage of .942 and has five shutouts. Swanson’s GAA and shutouts lead the league, with eight wins tied for fifth.
Gillette’s Jake Turek is climbing the charts, as his .944 save percentage ranking third and 1.65 GAA ranks fifth. Turek’s three shutouts is tied for second with Northeast Generals’ netminder Ian Kangas.
His Wild teammate, Cole Wheaton, has a GAA of 2.43, which ranks 17th in the NA3HL. He is tied with Swanson with eight wins.
Yellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom’s 2.48 GAA ranks 18th in the league.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski has gotten plenty of playing time for the Icedogs this season. His 801 saves ranks third in the league, .939 save percentage ranks fifth, and 872 minutes played ranks sixth.
Great Falls’ Josh Koziol’s 778 saves is fourth in the league, followed by Badlands’ Zach Broxterman (756), Butte’s Caleb Cross (624), and Falkenstrom (537). Sheridan’s Jack Wood (461) sits at 14th.
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands: Zach Broxterman (shutout), Zach Vockler (two goals, assist), AJ Petrotto (two goals, assist)
Bozeman: Bodie Shepardson (four goals, including hat trick), Spencer Wilkinson (two goals), Sam Ingram (two goals)
Butte: Caelin Chinery (goal, three assists), Luke Schleusner (goal, two assists)
Gillette: Cole Wheaton (50 saves on 51 shots), Isaac Young (goal
Great Falls: Dawson Bunch (two goals, assist), Josh Koziol (34 saves on 36 shots)
Helena: Harlan Wojtusik (two goals), Marek Andres (36 saves on 37 shots)
Sheridan: Ryan McKenna (four goals, four assists), Teejay Torgrimson (two goals, three assists)
Yellowstone: Teagan Scheurer (two goals, assist) and Cole Fenske (two goals, assist)
NA3HL Showcase schedule announced
The master schedule of the 2022 NA3HL Showcase was released last Thursday.
The league-wide tournament will be held at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
Here is the schedule for Frontier Division teams, listed by day and time:
Dec. 18
Butte Cobras vs. Louisiana Drillers (South Division, 18-7-0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Helena Bighorns vs. Oregon Tradesmen (Central Division, 15-2-2-1), 5:15 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Atlanta Capitals (South Division, 11-12-2-0), 5:15 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Bay State Bobcats (East Division, 3-18-0-0), 5:45 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Northeast Generals (East Division, 19-3-1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. Wausau Cyclones (Central Division, 5-14-3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Mason City Toros (West Division, 12-9-1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. St. Louis Jr. Blues (Central Division, 4-18-0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 19
Butte Cobras vs. Milwaukee Power (Central Division, 12-9-2-1), 12:15 p.m.
Helena Bighorns vs. Texas Brahmas (South Division, 17-6-1-0), 12:15 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Long Beach Sharks (East Division, 10-9-1-1), 12:45 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Mid Cities Jr. Stars (South Division, 1-23-0-0), 12:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. New Ulm Steel (West Division, 5-14-3-1), 3:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. Austin Ice Bats (South Division, 7-22-1-0), 3:15 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Rochester Grizzlies (Central Division, 18-5-0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Minnesota Loons (West Division, 7-17-0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 20
Helena Bighorns vs. Norwich Sea Captains (East Division, 12-5-2-1), 9 a.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Texas RoadRunners (South Division, 18-2-0-1), 9 a.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (East Division, 11-8-2-0), 9:30 a.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Austin Ice Bats (South Division, 7-22-1-0), 9:30 a.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. New Jersey Titans (East Division, 10-11-2-0), 9:30 a.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves (South Division, 13-8-1-0), 12 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. El Paso Rhinos (South Division, 13-10-0-2), 12 p.m.
Butte Cobras vs. Willmar WarHawks (West Division, 9-11-0-0), 12 p.m.
We will have more on this showcase in next week’s recap
The week ahead in the Frontier
This weekend will be the last in-division play for the next three weeks, with the NA3HL Showcase coming up Dec. 18-20.
The Butte Cobras and Helena Bighorns will play a home-and-home series, which starts with a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center. On Saturday, the scene changes to game two at the Helena Ice Arena.
The Badlands Sabres will play a two-game series at the Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman on Friday and Saturday.
Gillette will host the Yellowstone Quake for a two-game series at Spirit Hall Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday.
Great Falls travels to Sheridan for a two-game series that starts Friday night at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
