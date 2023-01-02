While the majority of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) was off this past weekend, the Frontier Division dominated Friday and Saturday’s action leading into the new year.
Here is a snapshot of the final Frontier Division weekend in 2022:
Butte Cobras vs. Yellowstone Quake
The Butte Cobras took on the Yellowstone Quake Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyo.
Joey Good’s fourth goal of the season at the 2:58 of the third period was all that Quake goaltender John Hughes needed, as Yellowstone shut out Butte on Friday, 1-0.
The Cobras outshot Yellowstone in the game, 50-40. However, Butte was 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Quake could not convert in their lone opportunity.
Derrand Wilcox and Wyatt O’Donoghue assisted on Good’s goal for the other points collected in the game by Yellowstone.
Caleb Cross made 39 saves for the Cobras.
On Saturday, Butte shook off a 1-0 lead with four unanswered goals over the final two periods for a 4-1 win.
The victory was Butte’s first under new head coach Marc Brodeur.
Ben Carlson scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play 3:11 into the game. Teagan Scheurer and Ryan Hiles picked up the assists.
Thirty-one seconds into the second period, Caelin Chinery and Patrick Crooks assisted on Nick Bradshaw’s 19th goal of the campaign to tie the game.
With 11 minutes left in the period, Bradshaw returned the favor with an assist on Chinery’s 12th goal of the season to give Butte a 2-1 lead. Patrick Crooks picked up the secondary assist.
The unselfish play continued for the Cobras, as Chinery and Carson Streich assisted on Patrick Crooks’ 13th goal of the season to increase Butte’s lead to a pair of goals with 15:54 left in the game.
Yellowstone goalie Steven Kelley was pulled for an extra attacker with 30 seconds to play. However, Luke Schleusner intercepted an errant Quake pass at the top of the slot, and he fired a backhanded shot into the yawning cage for the empty-net goal.
For the second straight night, Butte outshot Yellowstone, 64-42. The Cobras were unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while the Quake went 1-for-5.
Crooks and Chinery registered three-point games, while Bradshaw logged a two-point night.
Cross made 41 saves in goal for Butte in the win. Kelley stopped 60-of-63 shots that he faced for Yellowstone.
Helena Bighorns vs. Great Falls Americans
The Bighorns traveled to Great Falls to take on the Americans in a two-game weekend series at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
It was the first series for the Americans after the departure of standout goaltender Josh Koziol, as he departed the team to begin his collegiate career at NCAA Division III Augsburg University (Minn.).
Helena scored two goals in the opening period and received a short-handed insurance goal by Zach Turner in the second period, as the Bighorns defeated the Americans, 4-1.
Edvin Astrom scored his second goal of the season three minutes into the game to put the Bighorns on the board. TJ Norris and Mason Eggen picked up the assists.
With 9:23 left in the opening period, Owen Ramsay and Joe Feamster assisted on Andrew Deskin’s 12th tally of the campaign to double the Bighorns’ lead.
Garrett Weisenberger’s fifth goal of the season came 11 seconds into the second to cut Great Falls’ margin to one. Ben Cremers picked up the single assist on Weisenberger’s goal.
Turner’s short-handed goal came one second before Padraic Whitehead came out of the penalty box for Helena, with 3:55 to go in the second stanza. Turner’s third goal of the year gave Helena a 3-1 lead.
The Americans pulled goalie Jake Regan for an extra skater with 3:53 to play in the game.
Turner and Garrett Bogan found Tyler Alldredge for the empty-net goal with 2:25 left in the game. The goal was Alldredge’s seventh of the season.
Marek Andres made 26 stops in net for his eighth win of the season for Helena.
Regan stopped 44-of-47 shots faced for the Americans.
The teams reconvened on Saturday for the final game of 2022 at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Helena peppered the Great Falls goal with 62 shots, having scored four times, and Jesse Schindel made 18 stops in net to give the Bighorns a 4-0 win.
After a scoreless first period, Derek Rassell put Helena on the board with his fourth goal of the season. TJ Norris and Harlan Wojtusik assisted on Rassell’s goal.
Tyler Bloom’s 18th goal of the campaign came 1:43 into the third period, as Andrew Deskin and Padraic Whited picked up the assist.
Whited and Lyndon Orr assisted on Mason Eggen’s second goal of the season with 12:37 left in the game. Norris scored his eighth goal of the season 1:07 later with assists from Wojtusik and Dylan Cunningham.
Norris, Whited, and Wojtusik each had two points for Helena.
Ryan Stowe made 58 saves in net for Great Falls.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Badlands Sabres
The Icedogs traveled to take on the Badlands Sabres in a two-game series at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City, S.D.
On Friday night, Braden Koliha’s goal with 14:03 left in the game lifted the Icedogs to a 3-2 win over the Sabres.
AJ Petrotto got the Sabres on the board first, having scored his seventh goal of the season with the help of Hunter Walla and Denim Young. Badlands led 1-0 with 8:57 left in the opening stanza.
Koliha’s first goal of the game tied the score with 32 seconds left in the period. Owen House picked up the assist.
Bozeman took the lead on Dominik Hauer’s 12th goal of the season with 12:06 left in the second period, off an assist by Spencer Wilkinson.
Peyton Wilson scored the equalizer 51 seconds into the third period on the power play. Wilson’s fifth goal of the year was assisted by Tyson Dunbar and Gabriel Harrison.
Koliha scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 5:57 mark of the third period. Koliha’s seventh goal of the campaign was assisted by House and Bodie Shepardson.
Bozeman outshot Badlands in the contest, 31-29. The Sabres were 1-for-4 on the power play, and the Icedogs were 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
Both goalies registered good nights in net. Cam Milewski made 27 stops for Bozeman, and Brady Devries made 28 stops for Badlands.
On Saturday night, the teams played again to round out 2022.
Bozeman scored four goals over the first two periods, as they outlasted Badlands, 4-1.
Duncan Needham (2:48), Bodie Shepardson (3:41), and Sam Ingram (15:58) hammered home first period goals to put Bozeman up 3-0.
Hunter Campbell, in his first game for the Icedogs, scored with 9:35 left in the second period.
Dylan Woolstenhulme scored Badlands’ lone goal of the game on the power play with 3:16 to go in the game.
Bozeman outshot Badlands in the contest, 38-32. The Sabres were 1-for-6 on the power play and Bozeman was 0-for-5 on the man advantage.
Campbell and Mattias Godfrey had multi-point games for Bozeman.
Cam Milewski made 31 stops for his eighth-straight win in net for the Icedogs, having allowed two goals or less seven times in that stretch.
Zach Broxterman made 34 saves for the Sabres.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Gillette Wild
Sheridan and Gillette engaged in a home-and-home series to round out the 2022 year.
On Friday night at Spirit Hall in Gillette, the Wild raced out to a four-goal lead and snagged an 8-4 win.
Sky Solig and Wylee Gladen scored 41 seconds apart to give the Wild a 2-0 lead 1:56 into the game.
Connor Wendell scored 43 ticks into the second period, and Remington scored with 10:49 left in the period to double Gillette’s lead to 4-0.
Ryan McKenna scored a short-handed goal to put Sheridan on the board with 5:38 to play in the second.
Ryan Hipsag countered with a short-handed goal inside the final second of the period to re-establish Gillette’s four-goal lead going into the third period.
Both teams scored three times in the final period, alternating goals. Solig, Ryan Jordan, and Alec Waller scored for Gillette. Ryan McKenna scored twice to complete his hat trick, with Jackson LaBrasseur scoring as well for Sheridan in the final stanza.
The Wild outshot Sheridan in the game, 50-36. Neither team scored with the man advantage.
Jordan, Gladen, Hipsag, Solig, Isaac Young, Leighton Weasler, and Saizha Norwegian had multi-point games for Gillette.
McKenna and Bode Durham had multi-point games for Sheridan.
Cole Wheaton stopped 32-of-36 shots for the Wild, while Patric Loeffler made 42 saves for the Hawks.
The scene shifted to the Whitney Rink at the M&M Center on Saturday night.
Gillette scored nine goals on 39 shots, and Dominic Hite made 29 saves in a 9-1 Wild win.
Anthony Foster scored twice in the first period, as Gillette led at the end of the period, 2-0.
Isaac Young added to his two-assist night with a goal 1:37 into the second period.
McCaffery Billings’ power play goal gave Sheridan their lone goal of the night with 14:52 left in the second period. McKenna and Teejay Torgrimson assisted on Billings’ goal.
Solig’s short-handed goal, Ryan Jordan’s marker, and Foster’s third goal of the game, scored in a span of 6:42, helped Gillette a five-goal lead into the third period.
Young, Weasler, and Hipsag scored in the third period to complete the Wild’s night.
The Wild had a number of multi-point scorers in the game, as Foster, Young, Richardson, Solig, Jack Metcalfe, Alec Waller, and Cade Voge each had two or more points.
The Frontier Division standings (As of Jan. 2)
Team GP-W-L-OTL-SOL-PTS
Gillette 31-25-3-1-2-53
Helena 31-22-7-1-1-46
Sheridan 31-18-12-1-0-37
Butte 30-15-14-1-0-31
Great Falls 30-13-16-1-0-27
Bozeman 31-13-17-0-1-27
Yellowstone 31-10-17-0-1-24
Badlands 31- 8-19-2-2-20
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands - Zach Broxterman (34 saves), Tyson Dunbar (two points)
Bozeman - Braden Koliha (two goals, assist), Cam Milewski (58 saves, two wins)
Butte - Caelin Chinery (goal, two assists), Patrick Crooks (goal, two assists), Caleb Cross (80 saves)
Gillette - Sky Solig (three goals, two assists), Anthony Foster (three goals, assist), Ryan Jordan (goal, two assists)
Great Falls - Garrett Weisenburger (goal), Ryan Stowe (38 saves)
Helena - Jesse Schindel (18 saves, shutout), Marek Andres (26 saves), TJ Norris (goal, two assists)
Sheridan - Ryan McKenna (three goals), Bode Dunham (assist)
Yellowstone - John Hughes (50 saves, shutout), Joey Good (goal), Ben Carlson (goal)
NA3HL team leaders
With their 17 goals this past weekend against Sheridan, the Gillette Wild have opened a 25-goal lead over the Northeast Generals for the most goals in the NA3HL. Both teams have played 31 games each.
Gillette allowed has the widest goal differential at +102, the only team currently +90. Northeast is second in the league at +86.
Helena is second in the division with a +63. Butte is in third at -6.
Sheridan’s 138 goals, second in the Frontier Division, is tied for third-most in the league with Granite City. The Lumberjacks have scored 138 in 27 games, while the Hawks have done it in 31.
Helena’s defense and goaltending have combined to allow 58 goals in 31 games (1.87 goals allowed team average), tops in the Frontier and the league leader by two goals over the Texas RoadRunners (60), four over Granite City and Alexandria (62), and six over Northeast (64).
While Northeast has also played 31 games (2.06 GAA), Texas and Granite City have played in four fewer games (2.29 GAA), and Alexandria has played six less (2.48 GAA).
The next closest team to Helena’s GAA in the Frontier Division is Gillette, at 2.35 (73 goals allowed in 31 games).
Butte is the least penalized team in the Frontier Division and third in the NA3HL with 363 PIM (12.1 PIM per game). The two teams ahead of the Cobras in least PIM are the Texas Brahmas (280 PIM in 27 games, 10.4 PIM per game) and Norwich (289 PIM in 27 games, 10.7 PIM per contest).
The nearest Frontier team to Butte is Great Falls at 430 PIM (14.3 PIM per tilt).
Individual leaders
The Frontier Division has eight of the top 20 scorers in the NA3HL.
Atlanta’s Nick Jameus (17 goals, 57 assists, 74 points, 2.39 PPG) leads Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna (26-33-59) by a wide margin, although McKenna leads Jameus’ Capitals teammate Anthony O’Neal (34-24-58).
Gillette teammates Jace Johnson (28-27-55) and Isaac Young (16-38-54) round out the top five.
Hawks’ defenseman Makhai Sparks (25-22-47) leads all defensemen and is seventh in the league.
Gillette’s Sky Solig (21-24-45) sits in ninth, while Wild teammate Saizha Norwegian (13-30-43) is in 12th and Anthony Foster (20-20-40) is in 16th.
Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (18-23-41) is tied with Milwaukee’s Patrick Toomey (23-18-41) for 14th overall.
In the goaltenders top 20, Helena’s Marek Andres and Gabe Swanson have two of the top three goals allowed averages in the league. Andres is second (1.64 GAA) and Swanson (1.69 GAA) trail Northeast’s Ian Kangas (1.58 GAA), who has yet to lose in 13 starts for the Generals. Gillette Jake Turek (1.98 GAA) is in fifth place,
In the wins list, Butte’s Caleb Cross leads the Frontier Division with 11 wins in goal, tied for fourth place in the NA3HL with Danbury’s Ryan Maguire.
Louisville’s John Moriarity leads the league with 16 wins, Kangas has 13, and Zander Roberts has 12 for Granite City.
Gillette’s Cole Wheaton and Bozeman’s Cam Milewski have 10 wins each, and in a six-way tied for sixth place.
Josh Koziol is tied for 12th with nine wins. Andres, Swanson, and Turek each have eight.
Andres leads the NA3HL in save percentage with a mark of .946, .001 ahead of Texas RoadRunners’ netminder Hunter Hein and .002 ahead of Milewski.
Cross’ .936 is seventh in the league, Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (.935) is eighth, Koziol (.933) and Turek (.933) are tied for tenth, Swanson (.931) is 12th, and Quake goaltender John Hughes (.923) is 18th.
Milewski is second in saves (956). Koziol (913) is fourth, Badlands’ Zach Broxterman (897) is fifth, Cross (862) is sixth, Falkenstrom (634) is in eighth), and Sheridan’s Patric Loeffler (522) is in 18th.
The special teams
Gillette still ranks the Frontier Division’s best in the power play (61-for-166, 36.7%) and is second on the penalty kill (140-for-162, 86.4%, 10 short-handed goals).
Sheridan (27.3%) is second on the power play, followed by Great Falls (20.6%), Helena (19.1%), Butte (18.6%), Yellowstone (17.2%), Badlands (13.2%), and Bozeman (11.0%).
The Hawks lead the division in short-handed goals allowed with ten, followed by Badlands (6), Great Falls (5), Gillette (3), Helena (3), Yellowstone (3), Butte (2), and Bozeman (2),
Helena’s penalty kill is one of the best marks in NA3HL and tops in the division at 87.5%. Gillette (86.4%) is in second, followed by Yellowstone (79.3%), Bozeman (78.8%), Butte (77.1%), Sheridan (75.2%), Great Falls (75.2%), and Badlands (69.2%).
The Wild lead the division and are in second in the league with ten short-handed goals (Northeast leads with 17). Helena is in second with eight, followed by Sheridan (7), Yellowstone (3), Butte (2), Bozeman (2), Badlands (2), and Great Falls (0).
Gillette leads the division in special teams’ effectiveness (PP + PK = STE) with a mark of 123.1. Helena is second (106.6), followed by Sheridan (102.9), Yellowstone (96.5), Great Falls (95.8), Butte (95.7), Bozeman (89.8), and Badlands (79.4).
News from around the Frontier
Two big stories came from post-NA3HL Showcase break.
The first was the departure of Great Falls goaltender Josh Koziol to Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minn.
One of the standout goalkeepers in the Frontier Division this season, Koziol was 9-10- with a 3.18 GAA, .933 save percentage and one shutout in his stint with Great Falls this season.
“This is a great opportunity for Josh,” Great Falls general manager/head coach Greg Sears said, in a press release. “Augsburg has a heck of program, and we are excited that he has the opportunity to go. Our level is about the development and getting kids opportunities at higher levels. This is what is it all about.”
The other big story of the break was the Butte Cobras naming Marc Brodeur to replace Kirk Golden as head coach.
“This team has a lot of untapped talent, and I felt that making a change in leadership was the answer in tapping into that,” Butte assistant general manager Bill LaVelle said, in a press release.
Golden, who was 33-39-3-0 in a season-plus behind the bench in Butte, was dismissed following the NA3HL Showcase. The Cobras were 14-13-1-0 under Golden this season.
A Cornwall, Ontario native, Brodeur won a national championship at American Collegiate Hockey Association D-II Life University and went 1-1 this past weekend at Yellowstone with Brodeur behind the bench.
Fun opening schedule to kick off 2023
The first weekend of 2023 features six games on the schedule for the Frontier Division.
Gillette heads to Helena for a big two-game series featuring the top two teams in the Frontier at the Ice Arena, with game times on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
The Butte Cobras will start the weekend hosting Great Falls at the Butte Community Ice Center on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. This will be the Americans’ only game of the weekend.
The Cobras will travel to the Haynes Pavilion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Bozeman Icedogs, winners of their last six games.
Yellowstone travels to Sheridan for a two-game series at the Whitney Rink on Friday and Saturday, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop each night.
Badlands has the weekend off.
