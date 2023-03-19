Helena Bighorns 2023 Frontier Division Champions

The Helena Bighorns, with a 5-2 win over the Gillette Wild Saturday night, repeated as Frontier Division Champions. Helena returns to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship Tournament in Missouri a year after advancing to the semifinals.

HELENA — The Helena Ice Arena, with it’s roughly 2,000 Bighorn fans, acted like a pressure cooker set on a three-hour simmer Saturday night, eventually yielding a cooked opponent in the Gillette Wild, and finally blowing its top when the final buzzer sounded on the home team’s victory.

The Helena Bighorns – 5-2 winners over the Wild – claimed a second consecutive Frontier Division Championship and completed the first two rounds of the Fraser Cup Playoffs undefeated at home.

Helena Bighorns goalie Keaton French saved 39 of 41 Gillette shots on goal in the Bighorns' 5-2 win on Saturday night.

