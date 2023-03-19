The Helena Bighorns, with a 5-2 win over the Gillette Wild Saturday night, repeated as Frontier Division Champions. Helena returns to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship Tournament in Missouri a year after advancing to the semifinals.
HELENA — The Helena Ice Arena, with it’s roughly 2,000 Bighorn fans, acted like a pressure cooker set on a three-hour simmer Saturday night, eventually yielding a cooked opponent in the Gillette Wild, and finally blowing its top when the final buzzer sounded on the home team’s victory.
The Helena Bighorns – 5-2 winners over the Wild – claimed a second consecutive Frontier Division Championship and completed the first two rounds of the Fraser Cup Playoffs undefeated at home.
“It’s unbelievable,” goalie Keaton French said. “The team played unreal. Playing in front of this crowd, it’s like nothing else.”
Save for the overtime nature of all three of last year’s divisional finals, the three-game series set up just like a year ago. In fact, Saturday’s championship-clinching victory came just a day before the one-year anniversary of the Bighorns’ last playoff triumph over the Wild.
With Saturday’s win, the Bighorns improved to 5-1 against Gillette at home and 2-0 in the playoffs.
“Growing up, I got to watch the Bighorns win series like these,” Helena native Tyler Bloom said.
“It just makes it all so special to do it myself, especially with a great group of guys and all these Helena guys we have on our team.”
“Gillette is such a great team, they always push us the whole year. Coaching and following our systems, and just having a team that’ll stick by each other through the hardships – coming back through a series down one [game]. That’s pretty tough against a team like this, but our team did it.”
Helena seemed to be on cruise control heading into the third period.
After overcoming a slow start, the Bighorns scored twice in the first three minutes of the second period, and again within the first two and a half minutes of the third to go up 4-0.
Then Gillette started chipping away, first with a goal at the 12:28 mark and another less than 90 seconds later, halving Helena’s once commanding advantage.
The Wild, sniffing a comeback, pulled their goalie, and with Helena penalties, spent much of the final 10 minutes with a 5-on-3 or 6-on-3 advantage.
For their efforts in holding off Gillette, the entire Helena defense was recognized as one of the “Stars of the Game”.
“It was pretty intense,” first-year Bighorn Darby McCarthy, who scored two goals in the win, said. “A bunch of penalties – that 5-on-3 was intense. It felt like forever…We just blocked shots, stayed hard, got the puck out. Did what mattered.”
“Coach always says it hurts to win championships,” Bloom said. “Plenty of guys blocked shots. It was a little scary, I’m not gonna lie, but we pulled it out.”
French blocked 22 of 24 Gillette shots on goal in that third period and saved 39 total on Saturday night.
Gillette’s goals were the first two French had allowed at home during the playoffs.
In a series-clinching victory over Butte in the divisional semifinals, French turned back all 30 shots, while his 22-save shutout anchored a 5-0 Bighorns win on Friday night to even the Gillette series.
A mid-season pick up by the Bighorns, French was 6-12 in the net with the Minnesota Loons before finishing the regular-season 7-1 with four shutouts for Helena.
“I was a little sad to leave the Loons, but coming here has been the best experience of my life,” French said. “I’m super happy it happened…[The team] brought me in like one of their own as soon as I got here. I felt welcomed. They’re a great group of guys and I wouldn’t wanna win with anyone else.”
“The team plays great in front of me and makes my life really easy. I just stop the puck, pretty simple.”
McCarthy, who scored a goal in the series-opener, got the scoring started 14 minutes into Saturday’s contest. He moved one goal shy of a hat trick early in the third, putting the Bighorns up 4-0.
As the Wild battled back, that goal, as well as Andrew Deskin’s early-second period goal, proved to be vital.
“I got the puck and went down on the left side,” McCarthy said, describing his second goal of the game. “I fed it in the middle to Lyndon Orr, my linemate, and then I don’t really know what happened, I kinda got hit really hard.”
“The puck came back to me short side and I just put it up top.”
A year after advancing to the Fraser Cup semifinals, the Bighorns are headed back to nationals.
They’ll leave for St. Louis this weekend, leaving little time to celebrate the season’s accomplishments.
Perhaps that’s why some players took extra laps around the Helena Ice Arena Saturday night, soaking in the cheers from the crowd after surviving the pressure chamber that was the biggest game of the season thus far.
“Never felt nothing like it before,” McCarthy said.
