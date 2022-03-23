BILLINGS — A hockey guy through and through, Eddie LaPera’s passion for the game led him through a playing career that reached the Junior A level with the Billings Bulls before evolving into a coaching stint with the local high school program.
Now LaPera is forging a new path as the first head coach of the Billings Blizzard, the fledgling professional organization preparing for its inaugural season of what it hopes will be a grand return of hockey to the community sports scene.
LaPera’s hiring was announced last week, and he was officially introduced as the Blizzard’s new bench boss during a press conference Wednesday at the Billings Sports Plex.
“I love hockey. Always want to be a part of it. Can’t get enough of it,” said LaPera, 33. “I arrived here at 18 years old to play for the Bulls and didn’t know quite what to expect. What I was met with was an amazing experience with the hockey and the fans and the people here in Billings.
“I’m just truly excited to get to work and build something special that we can enjoy for years to come.”
The Blizzard are owned by Pick Six Entertainment and its partners, Keith Russ and Tel Koan. The creation of the team was announced last November.
The Blizzard are a developmental professional club in the same vein as teams in minor leagues like the Federal Prospects Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League. The goal for players at this particular level is to advance their pro careers into larger minor leagues.
LaPera was joined at Wednesday’s press conference by Russ and Blizzard general manager Stu Bertrand.
“Eddie was a stud hockey player. It was so much fun to watch him come through town,” Bertrand said. “It was really cool to have him apply for this position. It’s really exciting to see what we can do in the next couple months.”
LaPera, a native of Thornton, Colorado, played for the Billings Bulls at the Tier III Junior A level during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. He was traded from Billings to the Helena Bighorns late in the 2008-09 season, where he finished his playing career.
LaPera later spent time coaching 12-U, 14-U and 18-U players in both Colorado and in Billings. He worked in marketing with the Bulls, and then spent two years as the head coach of the Billings high school program in the Montana Amateur Hockey Association.
LaPera spoke about his vision for the Blizzard.
“What I want to bring to the position really is to build a culture here where we’re a destination for guys that are trying to climb the ladder,” he said. “Obviously (this) is developmental, and we want disciplined, committed guys that are trying to get to the next level.
“I’m not at the moment terribly concerned about style. It’s more about guys with the right attitude that are here and want to keep moving. We don’t want guys that are just trying to live the dream and keep playing another year. We want the guys that want to work hard and help build the culture here so that it is successful.
“It could be better than ever if it all goes according to plan.”
Hockey is back ‘no matter what’
When the Billings franchise was announced four months ago, it was named as a flagship team in the new Western Professional Hockey League. As of now, the Blizzard remain the only club the league counts as a member.
Bertrand said he expects the WPHL to make an announcement about other teams and the status of the 2022-23 campaign on April 1. Bertrand and Russ said if plans to play in the WPHL fall through, that the Blizzard will still play hockey next season.
The schedule, Bertrand said, is expected to begin the first or second week of October.
“Hockey is coming back no matter what,” Bertrand said. “If we are part of the WPHL, wonderful. But if we have to play an independent schedule, hockey is going to happen in Billings. We’re going to make it work. It’s just a lot of the logistic stuff we’re trying to nail out.”
“Regardless of the league, we intend to play,” Russ said. “Even if we have to play as an independent (team) we intend to have professional hockey here regardless of whether the league fills enough teams or not. We still intend to play even as an independent if necessary.”
Russ, though, said he is “pretty confident” in the WPHL playing as a four- to six-team league this year.
Russ, also an owner of the new Billings Outlaws indoor football team, said he expects the Blizzard to play its home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Metra, a near 50-year-old facility, no longer has ice-making capability, but Russ said the Blizzard will purchase and utilize a portable compressor to make and maintain its own ice inside Metra, as well as purchase new dasher boards and glass for the rink.
A vision for the Blizzard
The team also unveiled its logos on Wednesday — a white and gray Yeti with red eyes brandishing a hockey stick above the name “Blizzard,” and a standalone Yeti head.
“The winters here are some of the harshest I’ve ever been in,” Russ said. “The Yeti, he loves the winter. The winter is harsh here but everybody survives. That’s what we want it to be for our team. We’re going to survive the harsh times and come out at the end better than we were. That was the whole vision of us being the Blizzard.”
As for the composition of the team, LaPera said work has already begun on building the roster via his contacts in the hockey world.
LaPera said he has a specific type of player he plans to target.
“If we wanted to throw it together quickly we could really fast. When you’re paying guys to be here as professionals it’s not hard to find 20 guys who want to play hockey,” he said. “But as far as filling it properly and creating some competition and bringing guys in, then it might take a little while to fill it the right way.”
The Blizzard are the latest version of pro hockey in Billings, joining the Billings Blazers of the minor league Southwest Hockey League (1975-77), the Montana Magic of the minor pro Central Hockey League (1983-84), and the Billings Marlboros of the semi-pro Continental Hockey League (1985-86), all of which played at Metra.
The Billings Bulls were a Junior A (Tier II and III) and Junior B team in Billings between 1993 and 2017, but went dormant following the 2016-17 season and didn’t return. The Bulls skated at both Metra and Centennial Ice Arena.
The Billings Bighorns of the major junior Western Hockey League also played at Metra from 1977-82.
