Trent Cowden

Defenseman Trent Cowden of California is the ninth Great Falls American player to choose a college for hockey.

 COURTESY GREAT FALLS AMERICANS

GREAT FALLS — Defenseman Trent Cowden is the ninth member of the Great Falls Americans hockey team to commit to playing in college, choosing Colorado State.

Cowden played for the Americans for two season. He played in 72 regular-season games over two years, scoring 14 goals and tallying nine assists this past season.

Colorado State plays in the Western Collegiate Hockey League of the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Hockey is a Division I club sports at CSU.

The other eight Great Falls players to commit to colleges are: Nate Simpson, Jens Juliussen and Sean McLean to Marysville (Missouri); Cam McIntosh to Jamestown (North Dakota); Hendrik Robel to Davenport (Michigan); Lindros Beard to Utah; and Drew Scites and Payton McSharry to Iowa State.

Tags

Load comments