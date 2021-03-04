The Missoula Bruins' six seniors (left to right: forward Logan Stabnau, defenseman Daniel Jackson, forward Zach Hangas, goalie Kevin Moore, forward Gabe Miller and forward Alex Kirkhus) are shooting for the boys varsity state hockey title this weekend in Bozeman. The team is 15-5 and the No. 2 seed at the tournament despite having to play all of its games on the road this season.