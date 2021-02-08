MISSOULA — Liam Bland and Owen Miley’s trust in Missoula Jr. Bruins coach Emerson Etem has paid off.
The junior hockey players were called up from the Jr. Bruins to the New Mexico Ice Wolves over the weekend because of their standout play in their first season in Missoula and their first year playing for Etem. Missoula plays in the North American Tier III Hockey League, while New Mexico is one level higher in the North American Hockey League, a Tier II league.
“I think they’re ready,” Etem said Sunday as Bland and Miley were flying to New Mexico after playing in Missoula’s win Saturday. “They’ve prepared themselves for this. They’ve had a taste of success here and are looking to take this opportunity and run with it.”
Bland, 19, can score and create, which he showed by leading Missoula in goals (32), assists (34) and points (66) from his forward position as he averaged 2.2 points per game through 30 contests.
Miley, 18, did his damage from the back end and had the most goals (10), assists (25) and points (35) of any Missoula defender, averaging 1.21 points per game.
“I think they have all the skill in the world, all the competitiveness and ability as humans to go up there and have success,” Etem said. “Tier III is a dynamic where some players are playing just for fun and some want to move up the ranks. Liam and Owen are certainly those kinds of players who want to perfect their craft.”
They both believed in Etem’s pitch that he could teach them what they needed to learn to move on to the next level. That’s why they joined the Jr. Bruins this offseason, getting to play for Etem, who was a first-round draft pick by the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks in 2010.
Bland, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was the Jr. Bruins’ third-round pick (No. 59 overall) in this past draft and was the only one of their eight draftees to sign.
Miley, a 6-1, 175-pounder from Spokane Valley, Washington, came to Missoula after being among the final cuts by Tier II Shreveport prior to this season, according to Etem.
“That’s what our program is about; the whole goal is to keep kids moving on up,” Jr. Bruins co-owner Jason DiMatteo said. “That’s the ultimate goal, even though it may affect your team’s ability to win. We want to give them an opportunity to move on.”
Bland and Miley are the fourth and fifth Jr. Bruins players to be called up to Tier II since 2016-17. They could be there for one day, one week or the rest of the season and into next year.
Missoula’s hope is they continue to climb the junior hockey ladder.
“That’d be awesome, not only for them but for me as a coach and this organization to show we can give kids the tools to have success at this level and beyond,” Etem said. “Hopefully, they go up there and crush it.”
Etem, 28, made it a priority to get his players’ names out there when he was hired in February 2020. He got to know other coaches and built a relationship with New Mexico coach Phil Fox.
“The hard part of picking a guy like him is we’re going to lose him in the next year or two because he’s going to get moved up, too,” DiMatteo said of Etem. “It’s not ideal for our organization, but our hope is to see him coach in the NHL someday.”
Etem has his team at 18-10-2 (38 points) and in second place in the Frontier Division with 10 games left in a shortened regular season. Teams are playing 40 games this season instead of the usual 47, and only four teams from the division qualify for the playoffs instead of the typical six.
“This is a chance for players in the next couple practices to step up to the plate and take ownership,” Etem said of replacing Bland and Miley. “From there, just really take advantage of this opportunity with more ice time for some who’ve had a nice stretch of late.”
The Jr. Bruins’ success has come while playing 27 of 30 games on the road and not playing at home since Oct. 9. The Missoula City-County Health Department has used group gathering limits to essentially prevent them from hosting home games during the pandemic, even though high school and college sports are being played in Missoula.
“We’re the only city without a home game,” DiMatteo said, meaning among the Montana teams in the NA3HL. “It’s too bad our county punishes these kids who want to play hockey.”
Bigfork’s big jump
The time away from the court doesn’t appear to have hampered Bigfork.
The Vikings are on a five-game winning streak since spending two weeks in quarantine because of close contacts related to the coronavirus. They were 2-2 before quarantine but are now 7-2 and will play for the Western 7-B championship when they take on Thompson Falls on Saturday.
“We were out for a couple weeks, came back, hadn’t had a lot of practice but started playing better. Not sure if it was a good thing or not, but it’s seemed like it,” Bigfork second-year coach John Hollow said. “They’re a fun team and really bought into the offseason this summer. They’re young, they’re gaining confidence. After being away, they wanted to get back at it.”
Bigfork is excelling with a rather new team as three of its six main players are underclassmen following the graduation of four seniors. The Vikings returned three starters in senior Walker Fisher, sophomore Isak Epperly and junior Levi Taylor. They added Loyola transfer Cormac Benn and are seeing improving play from sophomore Bryce Gilliard and freshman Colin Wade.
Bigfork’s success is coming in an uptempo offense with fast players who can attack the basket, a departure from last year’s slow-paced offense revolving around big men. Outside shooting is an area of concern for Hollow, but his team is still averaging 65.2 points per game.
The Vikings also switched their defense to man-to-man instead of zone this year. They’re allowing 46.8 points per game this season but just 42.6 during their current win streak.
“We’ve buckled down defensively,” Hollow said. “Offense has been our strength, but we weren’t defending as well as we could have. We talked about it, but there’s a big difference between talking and doing it. During this streak, our guys have bought into the defensive end.”
Corvallis climbing
The Corvallis girls basketball team has gone from the bottom of the pack to being back in the Southwest A picture.
The Blue Devils have won four games in a row after a 1-7 start and are now in second place with a 4-3 conference record. They trail only Butte Central (5-1) and are slightly ahead of Dillon, Hamilton and Frenchtown, which are all 3-3.
“The chemistry is coming around. That’s where every team is hoping to get,” Corvallis seventh-year coach Andy Knapp said. “Butte Central is kicking it. The rest of the league is just crazy competitive. You don’t know who’s going to win any night.”
The Blue Devils' first eight games were decided by an average of 15.3 points in their 1-7 start. Their four consecutive wins have come by 15, two, two and eight points, including one overtime game, as they’ve tried to use their size instead of focusing on speed.
It was going to take some time for Corvallis to come around after it graduated six seniors from last year's team that made the school’s second-ever trip to state. The Blue Devils began the year with just six players seeing varsity minutes before senior Jenna Jordan returned from a broken ankle three games ago to give them more scoring, rebounding and a seven-player rotation.
Jordan was a starter last year along with senior Brooke Powell and junior Madeline Gilder. They’re joined by senior guard Haley Lords and forwards Savannah Jessop and Kaitlyn Weidow.
“They went through a long, tough spell. 1-7, that’s mentally wearing, and they stayed together, which is a huge thing,” Knapp said. “They’re getting the reward of staying with it instead of rolling over at 1-7. They’re working hard and focusing on improving one more aspect at a time. I’m proud of how they fought through some adversity.”
Conference crowns
The Charlo girls basketball team wrapped up the Western 14-C outright championship by beating Clark Fork on Saturday. The Vikings are now 10-0 overall, 9-0 in conference under 35th-year head coach Bret Thompson.
The Valley Christian boys basketball team captured the Western 13-C outright title when they beat Darby on Saturday. The Eagles are 14-0 overall and 11-0 in conference play under first-year head coach Jesse Boone.
Previously, the Clark Fork boys basketball team had secured at least a share of the Western 14-C title, their first as a co-op. The Mountain Cats made it an outright league crown last week.
