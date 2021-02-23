MISSOULA — The Missoula Lady Bruins are seeking their fifth consecutive 19U state hockey title, and this one would be the most unique by far.
Missoula divided its roster into two teams — Missoula Red and Missoula Black — and they each excelled so well during the regular season that they earned the top two seeds for the Montana Amateur Hockey Association state tournament Friday through Sunday in Bozeman.
“No matter who wins, we’d be celebrating together if we win,” said Grace Hoene, Missoula co-head coach with Annie Petschauer. “We have the same practice time, we have the same coaches, we treat it as one program, we compete against each other in practice.
“Even though they’re on separate rosters, they’re together as one team, one program. I think it’s a testament to how strong our program is.”
If not for COVID, the Lady Bruins would’ve been an even stronger team. But they split their team into two balanced 13-player squads, which was evident when the teams played to a 4-4 tie and Red toughed out a 4-3 win over Black. Red went 9-2-2 (20 points) to finish first in the standings, while Black went 8-2-3 (19 points) to end in second.
The division into two teams allowed them to play at home because they were staying under the county’s 25-person gathering limit. It also allowed the players more ice time while each playing 24 games and scrimmages, not too far off their normal 35 games, even as Missoula Red went through two quarantines and neither team played out-of-state tournaments.
“We’re super competitive and like winning but were willing to split these teams and knew it was scary and we might not win, but it was OK because it was for a longer-term goal of developing players,” Hoene said. “But we also might win too, so it’s the best of both worlds.”
Hoene pointed to the plan working out due to the program’s seniors: Dora McDougall, Waverly Winterer, Frances Carrasco and Natalie Herr. The four of them have kept their focus instead of pouting while playing their senior season on an overall less-talented team than they expected.
Hoene is impressed with how the seniors have stepped up as leaders for the younger players. That’s been crucial because Missoula has players all the way from 18-year-old high school seniors to 13-year-old seventh graders.
“The seniors have been so great this season with their leadership and having a team-first attitude,” Hoene said. “Part of their motivation is being a role model for those younger girls and beings leaders on and off the ice. That’s something we’ve focused on all season. They’ve stepped up and shown how meaningful it is to have those relationships.”
The seven teams at state begin pool play Friday and the first half of Saturday. The semifinals are later Saturday, and the finals are Sunday.
The other teams at the tournament are Bozeman, Flathead, Glasgow, Havre and Salmon. The Missoula teams are in separate pools and could each make the championship game, meaning the Lady Bruins would be guaranteed the title.
“I really hope we’re both in the finals,” Hoene said. “That’s a win-win for me.”
Home games brewing
The Missoula Jr. Bruins will host hockey games for the first time since October when they play two this weekend and four the rest of the regular season.
The Jr. Bruins are allowed to have games in town at Glacier Ice Rink because the Missoula City-County Board of Health eased COVID restrictions on group sizes for events and gatherings Thursday.
“I’m pumped,” Jr. Bruins co-owner Jason DiMatteo said. “I’m sure the boys were pretty excited. I know their families are excited just to see their kids play at home.”
The Jr. Bruins are hoping the return to home ice will help them in their quest for their first-ever second-place finish in the Frontier Division in their five years as a program. They’re in third place, just two points behind the Great Falls Americans, who they host 5:30 p.m. Friday before they welcome the last-place Butte Cobras to town 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The success under first-year coach Emerson Etem has come with the team forced to play 30 of its 33 games on the road after getting three home games at the start of the season. They’ll also host the Bozeman Icedogs 3:30 p.m. March 10 and the Great Falls Americans 4 p.m. March 20 before a potential home playoff game if they get second place.
“If we weren’t on the road all year, we would have clinched second place. It’s a huge disadvantage,” DiMatteo said. “For the team to be doing what they’re doing, I’m really proud of them.”
Now, the players get to sleep in their own beds, have pregame meals with their families and avoid a barrage of bus trips that could be several hours long for “home” games. Families of players from other states could potentially attend home games and see the city where their kids are living with a host family.
The games will be open for the public to attend, with 250 tickets available per game, the team announced. They had 200 per game in October, and the allowance of fans helps the organization to generate income to keep operating.
“Their first game back, they might be nervous,” DiMatteo said. “When you’re not used to playing in front of fans, you might make mistakes, so it’ll take time to adapt to that. Playing in front of your family, your mom and dad, your friends, it’s intensity and excitement. Sometimes you get overexcited.”
The county’s loosening of rules allowed group sizes to increase from 25 to 50 for indoor events and from 50 to 100 for outdoor events. The 25-person limit is almost as many members are on one team, and it was a restriction that had affected club sports but not high school sports.
The county’s mask mandate is still in effect and social distancing is still required, even as the statewide mask mandate was rolled back two weeks ago. The Jr. Bruins are planning to follow all orders so they can keep playing at home and hopefully have attendance increased for the playoffs.
“This hockey team has always been for the community. It’s for them to come watch and have something to do,” DiMatteo said. “It’s a great way to get people to the rink who’ve never been, allows kids to look up to the players and is a great way to get people interested.”
