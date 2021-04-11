SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Zach Brydges and Jacob Cummings scored second-period goals and it was all top-seeded Sheridan would need on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Great Falls Americans in the deciding game of the best-of-3 NA3HL Frontier Division playoff series.

Thomas Gazich scored 16:01 into the second period to bring the Americans (30-13-3-0) within 2-1, but Blake Billings and Nick Wieben put the game away with third-period goals. Billings and Cummings each assisted on two goals for the Hawks (43-2-0-0), who advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup (national) Tournament beginning Thursday in St. Peters, Missouri.

Jackson Henningsgard and Alex Jackson assisted on Gazich's goal.

Sheridan is in the second year of its program. Its only two defeats on the year were to Great Falls. 

