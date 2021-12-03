Two undefeated Frontier Division teams took the ice Friday night in front of a season-record crowd at the Helena Ice Arena, but only one walked off still unblemished. The Helena Bighorns survived a late push by the Gillette Wild, winning 4-2 and improving to 22-0 on the season.
“I thought we stuck together all night,” Bighorns head coach Damon Hanson said. “That was kinda the message in the room: it’s gonna be a team effort. Gillette is a very good team and we needed to stick together and get it done. Make sure we did all the little things right. Getting pucks on nets...Just controlling the pace and playing with pace all night long.”
Staving of Gillette’s run required plenty of guts by Helena. Leading by three goals with under two minutes to play, the Bighorns surrendered back-to-back points in the span of about 35 seconds, narrowing the game to 3-2. A scuffle broke out following the second Wild goal, leading to a 6-on-3 situation for Gillette with a chance to tie it.
“It was a little bit crazy,” Bighorns goalie Eric Buchholz said. “We got a five and two [minute penalties] and had a 6-on-3. We just had to get the puck out. Luckily we scored so that made it a little bit better. It was definitely a grind the last minute and a half, two minutes, for sure.”
To maximize its numbers, Gillette pulled its goalie, allowing Helena to not only clear the puck, but find the back of the Wild's net, reestablishing the Bighorns’ two-goal edge with just 32 seconds on the clock.
“At the end of the game it was closer than we wanted it to be,” Samuel Feamster said. “It just showed a lot of heart by our team sticking out to the end. Forty-five seconds, 6-on-3, we stuck with it. Buried the empty netter. Taber [Gutschick] had a great shot there.”
Gutschick’s game-sealer sent the near-capacity crowd into a deafening roar that only continued once the clock struck zero and the Bighorns began their celebration.
“Loudest crowd I’ve ever played in front of by far,” Feamster said. “It was just roaring from the time we got out there to the end of the game. It was awesome.”
The announced attendance on Friday night was a season-best 1,560. It was the 10th team this season that Helena has packed a crowd of at least 1,000 people into the arena for a hockey game. Friday also represented the second-straight game that Helena set its single-game season-record for attendance after 1,447 paying fans watched the Bighorns’ 15-0 dismantling of the Sheridan Hawks on Nov. 27.
“We have the best fans in the whole league, and even in junior hockey, I feel like,” Hanson said. “This town really rallies around the Helena Bighorns and we really appreciate it.”
Feamster scored two of Helena’s goals in the win, one each in the second and third periods. They were his 26th and 27th goals of the season, extending his team-best total.
“My first goal, Ty Greene made a nice chip out,” Feamster said. “Picked it up 2-on-1. Liam Bland had a nice little deception for the pass, so it gave me the shot there. The second goal, a power-play goal. Taber -- I was going to the net. Patience, patience, waited and just hit me back-door and I was right there.”
Liam Bland opened the scoring for Helena in the first period with his 13th goal on the year. The Bighorns outpaced Gillette with 39 shots on goal, edging the Wild by two. Buchholz turned back 35 of the 37 shots he faced on Friday night as he improved to 12-0 in the net.
Helena is one of less than five programs still undefeated in the North American 3 Hockey League. At 22-0, the Bighorns now have a four-point edge over Gillette (44-40) and increased their division-best goal differential to plus-133.
“We had this [game] circled on our calendar all season,” Feamster said. “We knew it was going to be us and them as the top-two teams. We just proved something to everybody in the league, hopefully, and to ourselves that we’re gonna battle no matter who we play, no matter what day it is.”
Hanson said it has taken huge amounts of commitment from his players to reach this point. He said his players bring an attitude of wanting to win everyday and love the process it takes to keep improving as individuals and a team.
Still rocking a goose egg in the loss column, the Bighorns are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday against the same Gillette Wild team. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
