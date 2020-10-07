Billings Skyview graduate Bryan Pancich was one of four on-ice officials that worked the fourth-longest game in NHL history, a five-overtime marathon between Tampa Bay and Columbus on Aug. 11 in Toronto.
BILLINGS — As regulation lapsed into one overtime period — and then another, and another, and another, and still another — Bryan Pancich couldn’t help but sense the mounting pressure.
A longtime NHL linesman, Pancich, who grew up in Billings and graduated from Skyview High School, is well aware of the high stakes of playoff hockey. But this was like nothing anybody had seen in 20 years.
Really, when you consider the one-of-a-kind nature of the Stanley Cup being battled for in empty arenas inside concurrent bubbles — in August, no less — it was like nothing anyone had ever seen.
But when Tampa Bay center Brayden Point finally snapped a shot to beat Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo 10:27 into the fifth overtime on Aug. 11 in Toronto, the Lightning had prevailed 3-2 and Pancich was a part of some rare history.
“As officials, the last thing we want is to have our fingerprints on a hockey game, and as that game went on you had to have that heightened sense of staying in the moment and trying to keep it fair,” he said this week during a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “You’re trying to make sure the players dictate the outcome.
“It almost turned into groundhog day for us in the room. It was like, ‘Here we go again.’ The level of hockey was incredible for that long of a game. It was really cool to be a part of.”
When it was over, the Lightning and Blue Jackets had played 150 minutes and 27 seconds of hockey in Game 1 of their first-round series — nearly the length of three regulation contests.
It stands as the fourth-longest game in NHL history, and the second-longest in 87 years.
Brayden Point scored at 10:27 of the fifth OT to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory against the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of the East First Round. Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 85 saves, an NHL playoff record, in the fourth-longest game in NHL history.https://t.co/iBY2Ihv8gM
Columbus star defenseman Seth Jones accrued the most ice time of any player at 65:06, a ridiculous amount to be sure. But Pancich and his fellow officials, referees Gord Dwyer and Jean Hebert and linesman Derek Amell, skated the duration with no breathers except for stoppages in play.
“You’ve just got to make sure you stay hydrated,” Pancich said. “Fortunately we’re not involved in the physical battles that the players are. That takes a toll on you. We do a different kind of skating and you’ve just got to stay with it.
“But when that game starts to drag … a 3 o’clock game, maybe you haven’t eaten since 9 or 10 in the morning. Staying fueled up really becomes the biggest thing at that point.”
Buoyed by their five-OT win, the Lightning went on to hoist the Stanley Cup by beating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Final.
For the 38-year-old Pancich, born in Great Falls and a 2001 Skyview grad, it was a once-in-a-career moment as part of a unique 33-day stretch inside the Eastern Conference bubble in Toronto, which included daily COVID-19 surveillance, even more frequent Door Dash orders, heavy security and an inordinate amount of time away from home.
Similarly, the Western Conference bubble was located in Edmonton.
Players, coaches, officials and hockey personnel shared a hotel, which was a block from the arena. No one without a proper credential and a requisite negative COVID-19 test was allowed inside the fenced-off commune.
And it was essential to keep coronavirus at arm’s length and to keep the games going.
“I was so impressed with the way the league handled the bubble, and to be able to pull that off was incredible,” Pancich said.
Pancich worked early play-in games as well as the first round, but he ultimately wasn’t selected to officiate the second round or beyond.
Under the circumstances, that was both bad and good.
“It’s definitely disappointing when your name isn’t on the list to move to the next round. That was no different this year,” said Pancich, who with his wife Jessica has a 3-year-old son, Brayden, and a 1-year-old daughter, Taylor. “The only salvation was having been gone so long, and I came home to a young family.
“While I was very upset and disappointed not to move on, it was like, OK, now I can come home and it’s time to be a dad. Not that the fire doesn’t burn any deeper — I still haven’t achieved all my goals in hockey — but when I came home it was a different dynamic.”
The 2019-20 season was Pancich’s 10th full season as an NHL linesman. Along the way he worked the NHL All-Star event on Jan. 25 in St. Louis, and was eventually chosen as one of 40 officials for the postseason.
He’s come a long way since his humble beginnings locally in the old Tier II Junior A America West Hockey League when he was still in high school. His parents still live in Billings; his mother Lynda taught at Senior High for nearly 25 years, and his brother Brad was long involved in coaching in the Billings Amateur Hockey League.
Pancich went on to officiate in the United States Hockey League, then in the American Hockey League and other stops in the minors before getting the NHL call in 2009.
He has now officiated 689 regular season NHL games and 38 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He got as far as the second round of the playoffs in 2017.
But his ultimate goal is to one day officiate a Stanley Cup Final series, which he’ll continue to strive for.
“Coming from Montana where hockey isn’t all that big, I never take it for granted,” Pancich said. “Standing at center ice before a game and hearing the national anthem, that never gets old. And while the season can drag and travel can be tough, that 2½ hours you’re on the ice is the best part.
“I’d love to work another 12 to 14 years. While I don’t really get stuck on game numbers, it just means longevity. If I can have a 25-year career, that would be pretty cool. It’s hard to get here but it’s even harder to stay. So that would be my goal.”
He added: “One of our guys just worked his first Final and he’s been in the league over 20 years. Some guys work 20-plus-year careers and really never get a chance at the playoffs. You get what you put into it, and I work extremely hard at it, so you just have to keep having faith.”
Post-bubble, Pancich is home in St. Louis remaining committed to conditioning and staying in shape in preparation for the 2020-21 NHL season, whenever that might begin.
Under normal circumstances, the season would be getting under way this week. But after the virus-forced pause in March and the unusual playoff toil that lasted into late September, there’s no official word on when things might resume, though Jan. 1, 2021, is the target date.
Several factors will come into play, not the least of which is the continuing pandemic.
But Pancich perseveres. Five OTs or not, the ice is calling his name.
“It’s really odd, honestly. For the past 20-plus years, this is the start of hockey season for me,” he said. “Hopefully things will work for us during this really strange and trying time to get as much of a regular season as we can and do it as safe as possible.
“We’ll all do what we need to do to make it work because it’s in our blood and it’s what we love to do. It’s an uneasy time and it’s an uncomfortable time, but I also have a lot of trust in the league in keeping us safe, to not put the players and coaches at risk, or put us at risk.”
Ice Age: A visual history of hockey in Billings
Public skating at the Metra, December 1975
Outdoor ice rink construction, November 1975
Billings Blazers home opener vs. Albuquerque Chaparrals, Dec. 17, 1975
West High Wranglers hockey team, February 1976
Billings Blazers vs. Albuquerque Chaparrals, 1976
Sandy Bain, Billings Blazers, February 1976
Billings Blazers vs. Butte Copper Kings, April 5, 1976
Youth hockey at Volunteer Ice Arena, January 1977
Hockey equipment for sale at Sears, November 1977
Billings Bighorns vs. Medicine Hat Tigers, January 1978
Billings Bighorns goalie Tim Thomlinson, March 1978
Billings Bighorns locker room, 1978
Billings Bighorns vs. Lethbridge Broncos, January 1978
Billings Bighorns players in Cooperall uniforms, January 1981
Billings Bighorns vs. Lethbridge Broncos, March 1978
Andy Moog with Billings schoolchildren, 1983
Montana Magic players, September 1983
Reggie Leach in Montana Magic uniform, 1983
Montana Magic vs. Salt Lake Golden Eagles, March 11, 1984
Centennial Ice Arena construction, October 1982
Pee Wee hockey at Centennial Ice Arena, April 1984
Billings Marlboros vs. Troy Sabres, December 1985
Billings Bulls tryouts, September 1993
Billings Bulls vs. Casper Drillers, September 16, 1993
Billings Bulls vs. Spokane
Billings Bulls former co-owner Al Bloomer, January 2005
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.