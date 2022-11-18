BUTTE - Streaks are meant to be broken. Whether winning or losing streaks.
For the Butte Cobras, it had been 609 days since they defeated the mighty Helena Bighorns in North American 3 Hockey League action.
Tamer Billman’s second goal of the game with 6:09 to play capped a three-goal period for the Cobras as they upended the Bighorns Friday night at Butte Community Ice Center, 4-3. The win ended an eight-game losing streak against the Bighorns.
Helena scored right off the opening faceoff, as Dylan Cunningham and Tyler Bloom assisted on Tyler Alldredge’s shot that got past Butte goaltender Caleb Cross to give the Bighorns a 1-0 lead.
Alldredge scored on a carryover power-play 11 seconds into the second period on a rebound. Bloom and Harlan Wojtusik assisted on the goal.
Just 27 seconds later, Nick Bradshaw saved a puck inside the offense zone and flipped a pass to his right where Billman took a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle and a screen past Helena goaltender Marek Andres to tie the game at 1-1. Luke Schleusner picked up the secondary assist.
Cross made several nifty saves throughout the contest as he faced 50 shots.
Cade Holland threw a pass toward the goal crease and Darby McCarthy slammed the puck home with 4:01 to play in the second period to give Helena a 3-1 lead.
The Cobras scored their first short-handed goal of the season early in the third period. Weston Villers intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and flipped a pass to Caelin Chinery, who hit Bradshaw flying through the neutral zone on a breakaway. Bradshaw took the puck on his forehand and wristed the puck past Anders to cut Butte’s deficit to one goal with 16:23 to play in the third period.
After two great saves by Cross, Patrick Crooks intercepted a pass to start a 3-on-1 break. Cross passed to Cade Wessman, who spotted Chinery breaking down right wing and threw a tape-to-tape pass. Chinery broke in on Anders and flipped the puck on the backhand into the Bighorn goalie’s skates. Anders went to his knees and the puck leaked across the goal line to tie the game at 3-3 with 13:02 to play in regulation.
Bradshaw broke free coming into the offensive zone and had the puck roll off his stick near Andres. Villers took possession of the puck and threw the puck to the left side of the goal where Billman beat Anders past the right leg pad for the go-ahead goal with 6:04 to play in the game.
The Cobras continued to press the tempo, with good fore-checking and constant presence in offensive zone.
Butte’s defense managed keep the Helena offensive opportunities to a minimum. Wojtusik, Holland, Braden Cunningham, Dylan Cunningham, Joe Feamster, and others had shots toward the Butte goal, which were knocked down by Cross and other Cobra defenders.
The Cobras drew a late penalty that they killed late in the game with swarming defense and ragging the puck in the neutral zone.
Bradshaw had a three-point night for the Cobras, having registered a goal and two assists. Billman had two goals, Chinery had a goal and an assist, and Villers had two assists.
Cross ended the night with 47 saves and his seventh win of the season between the pipes.
Alldredge had two goals and Bloom logged two assists for Helena.
Marek stopped 33-of-37 in the loss for the Bighorns.
Butte improved to 10-8-1 (21 points), tied with Sheridan who kept pace with an 8-4 win over Badlands.
Helena dropped to 13-4-1-1 (28 points) and is in second place.
The two teams will meet at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday night.
