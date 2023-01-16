The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division action continued this past weekend around Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Eight games were on the Frontier slate. Here’s a look around the division.
Friday
Bozeman 3 Butte 2 (SO). Bodie Shepardson’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout lifted the Icedogs to a 3-2 win over the Cobras.
Butte reached the scoreboard first with 61 seconds to play in the first period, as Cade Wessman and Nick Bradshaw assisted on Luke Schleusner’s 16th goal of the season.
Dominik Hauer picked up the unassisted equalizer with 11:40 left in the second period. In the third period, Hauer gave Bozeman the lead with 11:32 left in the third period.
The Cobras tied the game on Bradshaw’s goal with 1:24 left in regulation. Caelin Chinery assisted on the goal.
After a scoreless five-minute overtime, the game was settled on penalty shots.
Axel Rosenlund stopped five shots for Bozeman, as Wessman, Schleusner, Bradshaw, Patrick Crooks, and Chinery were stonewalled in succession.
Nikolai Wallery stopped House, Spencer Wilkinson, Hauer, and Bryce Sturm in the first four rounds. However, Shepardson beat Wallery in the fifth round to give Bozeman the shootout win, and the extra point in the standings.
The Icedogs outshot the Cobras in the game, 57-51. Bozeman was 0-for-2 with the man advantage, and Butte was 0-for-4.
Helena 5 Great Falls 1. Andrew Deskin scored twice, as Owen Ramsay and Tyler Bloom contributed two assists to help give Keaton Woolsey his first win in net for Bighorns.
The Bighorns scored three times in the first period. Cade Holland and Deskin scored twice in ten seconds to establish a 2-0 lead with 9:31 to go. TJ Norris put the biscuit in the basket with 4:51 to play in the opening period.
Braden Cunningham scored the lone goal of the second period to give Helena a 4-0 lead with 4:07 to play.
Silas Hughes broke the shutout with a goal 2:42 to play in the third period.
Deskin scored his second goal of the night with 10:13 to play in the game.
Helena outshot Great Falls 68-29. Neither team scored on the power play.
Woolsey made 28 saves in his Helena debut.
Jake Regan made nine saves on 11 shots before Ryan Stowe took over with 9:31 to play in the first period. Stowe stopped 54-of-57 shots.
Badlands 4 Yellowstone 3. The Sabres erased a 2-0 margin with two goals in the second period and two in the third and held off a Quake charge in the third period to win by a goal.
PJ Comose scored two goals for the Quake in the first period, 2:45 apart, to give Yellowstone a 2-0 lead with 6:33 left in the stanza.
AJ Petrotto’s power play goal (9:35) and Mason Witt’s goal tied the game at 2-2 with 2:55 to play in the second period.
Carter Johnson scored twice in the third period, 2:55 apart, to give Badlands a 4-2 lead with 11:17 to play.
Nick Cofer scored with 4:24 to play to cut the deficit in half. The Quake could not find the tying goal late.
The Quake outshot the Sabres, 48-33. The Sabres scored on their lone power play opportunity, while the Quake went 0-of-2.
Hunter Oger made 45 stops for Badlands. Edvin Falkstrom stopped 29-of-33 shots for Yellowstone.
Gillette 11 Sheridan 3. In another stereotypically high-scoring rivalry, the Wild scored seven straight goals on their way to an eight-goal victory in Sheridan.
Sky Solig scored twice in the first period, and Anthony Foster and Adam Severson added tallies to give the Wild a 4-0 lead in the first period.
Ryan Hipsag, Zack Slinger, and Leighton Weasler scored goals in the first 5:31 of the second period to give Gillette a 7-0 lead.
Ryan McKenna scored Sheridan’s first goal with 10:25 to play in the second. Josh Humphries added an unassisted goal to cut the margin to five goals with 3:44 to go in the period.
Hipsag scored his second goal of the period with 1:15 to go, as Gillette led at the end of the second period, 8-2.
Solig’s hat trick goal, Wyatt Schmitz, and Remington Richardson scored in a 2:01 span of the third period. Schmitz and Richardson tallied 13 seconds apart to give Gillette an 11-2 lead with 6:24 to play.
Caleb Murray scored for Sheridan with 28 seconds to play.
The Wild outshot Sheridan, 49-35. Gillette was 2-for-2 on the power play, while Sheridan was 1-for-5.
Solig had three goals and an assist, Hipsag added two goals and two assists, Severson had a goal and three assists, Foster had a goal and two assists, and Saizha Norwegian had three assists to lead Gillette.
Weston Gerke won his second start in goal for the Wild, steering aside 32 shots in his first action since Sept. 24.
Saturday
Helena 5 Butte 1. Braden Cunningham scored a hat trick, which included two in a four-goal stretch for the Bighorns as they defeated Butte, 5-1.
Helena took a 1-0 lead 1:13 into the game. Braden Cunningham’s first goal of the game was assisted by Tyler Bloom and Camden Cunningham.
Just under nine minutes later, Case Wessman assisted on Luke Schleusner’s goal to tie the game at 1-1.
Braden Cunningham scored his second goal of the game at 2:25 of the second period. Bloom and Camden Cunningham picked up their second assists of the game to give Helena a lead they would not surrender.
The Bighorns scored on a power play opportunity with 13:42 left in the period. Bloom’s power play goal was assisted by Braden Cunningham and Harlan Wojtusik.
Helena extended their lead to three nearly seven minutes later, as Andrew Deskin assisted on Darby McCarthy’s goal to put Bighorns up 4-1 with 6:44 left in the period.
Braden Cunningham completed his hat trick on the power play, with an assist coming from Dylan Cunningham a minute into the third period.
The Bighorns outshot Butte by a wide margin, 67-26. Helena went 2-of-4 on the power play, while the Cobras were unsuccessful in four opportunities.
Keaton Woolsey won his second game in goal for Helena, having made 25 stops.
Caleb Cross made 62 saves on 67 shots, which snapped a streak of four starts of having allowed one goal per appearance.
Gillette 6 Sheridan 3. The Wild scored three goals in the first period and cruised to a three-goal win.
Jace Johnson (2:16), Adam Severson (8:45), and Anthony Foster (19:10, power play) helped give the Wild a 3-0 lead with 50 seconds to play in the opening period.
Jackson LaBrasseur got the Hawks on the board with 7:40 to play in the second period.
The Wild scored three times in the period, as Remington Richardson (13:19, 17:04) sandwiched goals around Jack Metcalfe’s marker to extend Gillette’s advantage to five goals by the end of the second.
Teejay Torgrimson (power play) and Ryan McKenna registered goals in the third period to cut the margin to three.
The Wild outshot the Hawks, 53-49. Gillette converted 1-of-3 chances with the man advantage, while Sheridan went 1-for-6.
Dominic Hite made 46 stops in net for Gillette. Xuas Landry made 47 saves.
Badlands 4 Yellowstone 3 (SO). Brady Ridnour’s goal in the first round of the shootout, and three stops by Zach Broxterman helped the Sabres to the win.
Jack Walters gave Badlands the opening lead on the power play with 9:22 to play in the opening period.
The Quake evened the game in the second period, as Brayson Bennett scored with 9:11 to play. Zac Orwig scored a power play goal with 4:39 to go in the period to give Yellowstone the lead, 2-1.
AJ Petrotto tied the score 1:11 later, as the game went into the third period in a 2-2 tie.
Bennett gave Yellowstone the lead on his goal 3:54 into the third.
Peyton Wilson evened the score with 9:32 to play.
After a scoreless overtime, Broxterman stopped Benjamin Kluza, Bennett, and Teagan Scheurer in succession.
Ridnour scored on Yellowstone goaltender John Hughes to give the Sabres a one-goal lead in the shootout. Mason Witt was stopped in the second round.
The Quake outshot Badlands, 45-34. Both teams score a power play goal.
Broxterman made 42 saves for Badlands, while Hughes registered 30 stops for Yellowstone.
Great Falls 5 Bozeman 2. Silas Hughes scored twice, which included an empty net goal with 51 seconds to play to help the Americans to the victory.
Chris Porciuncula gave Bozeman the lead 1:10 into the game.
The Americans answered with a trio of goals, as Seth Theriault (2:13), Hughes (6:50), and Tyler Sungel (12:46) scored to give Great Falls a 3-1 lead with 7:14 to play in the opening period.
Owen House cut the margin in half with a goal 18 seconds into the second period.
Jace Thompson re-established the American’s two-goal lead with a power play goal with 12:08 in the second.
Hughes’ empty net goal capped the scoring for Great Falls.
Bozeman outshot Great Falls, 51-35. The Americans were 1-for-2 with the man advantage, with Bozeman going 0-for-1.
Ryan Stowe stopped 49 shots for the Americans. Axel Rosenlund made 30 saves for Bozeman.
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands: AJ Petrotto (two goals, two assists), Carter Johnson (two goals, two assists), Zach Broxterman (42 saves) Payton Wilson (goal, three assists.
Bozeman: Owen House (goal assists), Dominik Hauer (two goals), Axel Rosenlund (49 saves)
Butte: Nick Bradshaw (goal, two assists), Luke Schleusner (goal), Cade Wessman goal), Nikolai Wallery (54 saves)
Gillette: Sky Solig (three goals, two assists), Adam Severson (two goals, three assists), Anthony Foster (two goals, two assists), Ryan Hipsag (two goals, three assists), Remington Richardson (two goals, assist)
Great Falls: Ryan Stowe (106 saves in two games), Tyler Sunagel (goal, two assists), Silas Hughes (three goals, assist)
Helena: Braden Cunningham (four goals, two assists), Andrew Deskin (two goals, assist), Tyler Bloom (goal, three assists), Keaton Woolsey (53 saves, two goals allowed, two wins), Camden Cunningham (three assists).
Sheridan: Caleb Murray (goal, two assists), Ryan McKenna (two goals), Josh Humphreys (two goals, two assists).
Yellowstone: Brayson Bennett (two goals, assist), Zac Orwig (goal, two assists), PJ Comose (two goals).
Frontier Division standings (as of Jan. 16)
Two points for a win, one point each for overtime and shootout losses
Gillette: 57 points (27 wins, five losses, 1 OT loss, two shootout losses)
Helena: 54 points (26-7-1-1)
Sheridan: 40 points (19-14-2-0)
Butte: 36 points (17-15-1-1)
Great Falls: 29 points (14-18-1-0)
Bozeman: 29 points (14-19-0-1)
Yellowstone: 28 points (11-18-4-2)
Badlands: 24 points (10-19-2-2)
Home records
Helena: 29 points (14-2-1-0)
Gillette: 27 points (13-1-0-1)
Sheridan: 22 points (10-6-2-0)
Bozeman: 20 points (10-10-0-0)
Yellowstone: 18 points (8-7-1-1)
Great Falls: 18 points (9-11-0-0)
Butte: 16 points (8-4-0-0)
Badlands: 16 points (8-12-0-0)
Road records
Gillette: 30 points (14-4-1-1)
Helena: 25 points (12-5-0-1)
Butte: 20 points (9-11-1-1)
Sheridan: 18 points (9-8-0-0)
Great Falls: 11 points (5-7-1-0)
Yellowstone: 10 points (3-10-3-1)
Bozeman: 9 points (4-9-0-1)
Badlands: 8 points (2-7-2-2)
Frontier teams in special teams effectiveness (power play plus penalty kill)
Here are the Frontier Division's STE numbers, which 100% representing a reasonable rate and anything above 105% as a good percentage:
Gillette 120.5 (36.4% PP, 84.1% PK)
Helena 105.3 (16.9% PP, 88.4% PK)
Sheridan 103.8 (25.3% PP, 77.5% PK)
Butte 93.0 (16.3% PP, 76.7% PK)
Yellowstone 92.5 (19.4% PP, 73.1% PK)
Great Falls 88.9 (17.5% PP, 71.4% PK)
Bozeman 85.5 (9.1%, 76.4% PK)
Badlands 82.2 (7.7% PP, 74.5% PK)
Frontier Division players in NA3HL top ten.
Points: Sheridan's Ryan McKenna (third, 63), Gillette’s Jace Johnson (fourth, 56), Gillette's Isaac Young (fifth, 55), Gillette's Sky Solig (tied for ninth, 50), and Butte's Nick Bradshaw (tied for ninth, 50.
Goals: Johnson (second, 29), McKenna (third, 28), Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (sixth, 25), Bradshaw (tied for seventh, 24), Solig (tied for seventh, 24).
Power-play goals: Johnson (first, 14), Sparks (tied for fourth, ten), Young (tied for fourth, ten), McKenna (tied for eighth, eight).
Assists: Young (second, 38), McKenna (tied for third, 35), Gillette’s Saizha Norwegian (tied for fifth, 34), Sheridan’s Parker Norling (tied for seventh, 31), Butte's Cade Wessman (tied for ninth, 30).
Power-play assists: Young (second, 19), Foster (tied for tenth, 13), Gillette's Alec Waller (tied for fifth, 13), McKenna (tied for fifth, 13), Johnson (tied for fifth, 13), Norling (tied for fifth, 13).
Penalty minutes (PIM): Bloom (sixth, 140), Gillette's Josef Lalli (tenth, 132).
Frontier Division goaltenders in the NA3HL top ten.
Wins: Butte's Caleb Cross (tied for third, 13).
Losses: Badlands' Zach Broxterman (tied for first, 15), Milewski (eighth, 11), Koziol (tied for ninth, nine).
Saves: Cross (third, 1,012), Milewski (third, 1,000), Broxterman (fifth, 942), Koziol (sixth, 913), Falkenstrom (tenth, 717).
Goals allowed: Broxterman (third, 87), Milewski (tied for tenth, 62), Cross (tied for tenth, 62).
Goals allowed average (GAA): Andres (second, 1.58), Swanson (third, 1.69), Turek (seventh, 2.06).
Save percentage: Andres (first, .946), Cross (third, .939), Milewski (fourth, .938), Koziol (ninth, .933), Turek (tied for tenth, .932).
Minutes played: Cross (second, 1,314), Broxterman (fifth, 1,235), Milewski (sixth, 1,232), Koziol (tenth, 1,150).
The week ahead for the Frontier Division:
With the race for the Frontier Division title entering the final six weeks, teams have between 13 to 15 games remaining on their regular-season schedule in pursuit of Fraser Cup Playoff berths.
Great Falls (29 points, tied for fifth place) will play two games this weekend. The Americans help Butte (36 points, fourth place) start a 12-game home stand on Friday, at the Butte Community Ice Center at 7:30 p.m. They return home to host Bozeman (29 points, tied for fifth place) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Helena (54 points, second place) will have a two-game road series against Yellowstone (28 points, seventh place) at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cody, Wyo.
Badlands (24 points, eighth place) will take on Gillette (57 points, first place) at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Gillette, Wyo.
After hosting Butte on Friday, the Icedogs travel to Great Falls for a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
Sheridan (40 points, third place) will have a weekend off before returning to play against Badlands Jan. 27-28 in Rapid City, SD.
