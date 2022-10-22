RAPID CITY, SD. – The Butte Cobras began the first of a two-game road trip on Friday against the Badlands Sabres in NA3HL Frontier Division action at Roosevelt Park Arena in Rapid City.
Down 3-2 in the third period, Patrick Crooks and Cade Wessman scored power-play goals 1:51 apart to lift the Cobras to a 4-3 win.
Butte (6-4-1, 11 points) drew three straight penalties in the first period. However, Badlands did not convert on the three man-advantage situations.
The Sabres took the lead with 7:28 to play in the opening period when Jack Walters assisted on Brady Ridnour’s wrist shot past the glove side of Butte goaltender Caleb Cross to take a 1-0 advantage.
The Cobras caught Badlands (2-8-1, 5 points) in a 3-on-1 situation. Nick Bradshaw broke down the left side of the slot and wristed a pass to Luke Schleusner, who banked a shot off the leg pad of Sabres netminder Zack Broxterman. Following Bradshaw down the slot, Caelin Chinery pumped in the rebound. Butte tied the score at 1-1 with 13:51 to go in the second period.
Butte was sluggish in a shift deep in the Badlands end, and the Sabres hopped into the Cobras’ end with a 2-on-1 break. AJ Petrotto fired a long past from the top of the right faceoff circle to Ridnour in the slot, and Ridnour buried it stick-side of Cross in the net to put the Sabres up 2-1 with 9:50 to play in the second stanza.
Just 1:24 later, Dawson Wirth picked up a rebound from behind the net, whipped around, and fired a shot. Screened on the play, Cross did not see the shot as it went into the net to give Badlands a 3-1 lead with 8:26 to play in the second period.
The Cobras kept putting pressure on the Sabres’ defense, and their efforts paid off with just under three minutes to play in the second.
A dump pass from the neutral zone behind the net by Cade Wessman was retrieved by Bradshaw. Pursued by a Sabre defenseman, Bradshaw fed Schleusner down the right side of the slot and wristed a shot over Broxterman’s right shoulder to narrow the margin to a goal with 2:05 to play in the period.
Butte found themselves with the power play when Ridnour was whistled off on a hooking penalty 2:22 into the third period. Patrick Crooks, battling with a Sabre penalty killer in front of the net, watched Chinery feed Tamer Billman to the right side of the net. Crooks forced the defender to Broxterman’s left, broke back toward the goal crease, and buried a one-timer into the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 16:26 left in regulation.
The penalty bug bit the Sabres 1:23 later when Peyton Wilson was sent to the sin bin for interference.
Tyler Tosch and Luke Schleusner fired wrist shots that were saved by Broxterman but not cleared by the Sabres’ penalty-killing unit. Wessman buried a loose puck over a sprawling Broxterman to give the Cobras their first lead of the night, 4-3, with 14:35 to play in the third period.
Each team had two power-play opportunities later in the period, but neither team capitalized.
Schleusner (1 goal, two assists), Bradshaw (2 assists), Wessman (1 goal, one assist), and Chinery (1 goal, one assist) all had multi-point games for the Cobras.
Ridnour had two goals to lead the Sabres.
Butte had 14 shots in each period, totaling 42 on the night. The Cobras were 2-of-6 on the power play.
Badlands totaled 30 shots in the game and were 0-of-6 with the man advantage.
Cross saved 27-of-30 shots for the Cobras as he picked up his fourth win of the season between the pipes.
Broxterman stopped 38-of-42 shots in the loss.
Butte and Badlands will finish the weekend series Saturday night in Rapid City at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.