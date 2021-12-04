HELENA — Oh, so you thought Friday night’s season-record crowd that watched the Helena Bighorns’ win was a big one? Well now try adding roughly 200 more people to the announced attendance, but probably more like 300 people, and tell me how loud it gets when the Bighorns find the back of the net.
Friday’s game — a battle of unbeatens with the Gillette Wild in town — was probably the biggest game of the season to date, but Helena’s 2-1 win on Saturday night, a victory that finished off the weekend sweep, was likely equally as important. The Bighorns now have a six-point advantage (46-40) over the second-place Wild in the Frontier Division and are still undefeated at 23-0.
“It’s a huge boost for our team,” Helena head coach Damon Hanson said. “Any time you can get four points against a good team like Gillette is really crucial for us...We came to work tonight. It was a hard game last night, hard game tonight and they pulled it off. They stuck together and they got the job done.”
For the third consecutive game, the Bighorns set a season-record for attendance. The official number for Saturday night’s contest was 1,725, but in all honesty, it felt like more than 1,800 people were on hand to witness a hockey game that Helena led from the middle of the second period on.
“We have a really good hockey team,” Bighorns owner and general manager Mike Greene said of the attendance draw. “Second of all, we’ve partnered with so many good business partners here in the community. They’re helping us. When the whole COVID thing was going and everybody was staying at home. Now everybody wants to get out, everybody wants to do something...
“They have a local team that is really good, really fun to watch. We’ve added the video board. It’s just an exciting place to be and I think the word is getting around. It starts with having really good young men here, high-character guys that can score goals. They’re fun to watch.”
Adam Harvey set the crowd into a frenzy when his shot found the back of the net on a power play in the second period. It was Harvey’s 14th goal of the season and put Helena up 1-0.
“We had a power play,” Harvey said. “Taber Gutschick made a great pass to me. I saw nobody in front of me, so I just wound up, took a one-timer, and next thing I know it's in the back of the net.”
Johnathan Peterson followed about 12 minutes later with his own power play goal off the assist from Harvey and Samuel Feamster.
“There’s times you can’t hear yourself think, especially when we put one in the back of the net,” Gutschick said of the crowd. “They’re awesome. They stayed loud for us the entire night. They had our back.”
Just like Friday night, however, Gillette came for Helena’s lead, cutting it to a one-goal edge mid-way through the third period. Battling through some numbers disadvantages in the final period, Helena preserved the lead, thanks, in part, to 40 saves from goalie Eric Buchholz.
Buchholz improved to 13-0 in the net with Saturday’s win and fended off 21 Gillette shots on goal in the third period alone.
The effort was good enough to send the capacity crowd home happy and set off rounds of celebration from the Bighorns on the ice before taking the party into the locker room.
“The team is unbelievable,” Harvey said. “They’re basically my second family inside the rink. We stick together, we hangout as a team, we do everything together. We’re basically one big family. We don’t let each other down ever...The boys are having a blast. We’re coming in expecting to win every game. We don’t want to lose. We hate losing. We haven’t felt that feeling yet and we never want to feel it.”
Greene and his business partner Jed Snyder are in their first season owning the Bighorns. Both had previous ties to the program back when crowds like the ones present Friday and Saturday were a normal occurrence.
It has not taken long, but the pair have helped restore that level of attendance, culminating in what was, for now, Helena’s largest crowd under their ownership.
“It’s unbelievable,” Greene said. “I was the head coach here 28 years ago and the second half of the year it was like this every night. My business partner Jed Snyder played for me then. We said the same thing. We’re gonna make it like it was in the old Ice Pirate days and this is exactly it. This is fun. We’re so thankful for the Helena community to come out and support us like this. The players love it, they feed off it.”
Just four undefeated teams remain in the North American 3 Hockey League. The Bighorns are one of them. A 23-0 start has surpassed expectations many involved with the program had before the season started. The preseason sentiment was that Helena would be good, but 23 wins and 0 losses good?
Come on, that’s next level stuff right there.
“The players take a lot of pride in that,” Greene said. “They don’t want to get rid of that ‘0’. When the fans see that — it just all works together and it kinda snowballs in your favor. We’ve had so many good people to work with and support us. We thought we could get here someday, we knew we’d build a good hockey team, we knew the attendance could come. It’s a great hockey town. Did we know it’d come this fast? No...We want to keep this going the rest of the year, too.”
