This past weekend’s action in North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) Frontier Division featured everything from blowouts to a pair of shutouts and an extension of Helena’s division-high 12-game winning streak.
Here are the recaps from last weekend:
Friday
Gillette Wild 11 Butte Cobras 2. Gillette blew open a 3-2 game with eight straight goals over the final 28:44 of regulation to win by nine.
The Wild scored the first two goals of the game, as Ryan Hipsag (10:43) and Wyatt Schmitz (19:58) gave Gillette a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.
Cade Wessman scored 1:14 into the second period to get the Cobras on the board.
Tyler Sunagel reestablished the two-goal lead for Gillette with a goal at the 5:47 mark of the period.
Patrick Crooks scored with 9:08 to play in the second period, which made the score 3-2.
Adam Severson (11:16), Connor Wendell (18:12, power play), and Isaac Young (19:53) to give Gillette a 6-2 advantage at the end of the second period.
Silas Hughes (4:10, 17:26), Jace Johnson (6:39), Saizha Norwegian (9:00), and Wylee Gladden (13:39, power play) combined for Gillette’s final five goals of the game.
Gillette outshot Butte in the game, 73-37, which included a 35-9 third period.
Jake Turek made 35 stops in goal for the Wild.
Helena Bighorns 8 Great Falls Americans 0. Tyler Bloom scored two goals and six other Bighorns scored goals, as Helena picked up the 8-0 shutout and extended their win-streak to 11.
Cade Holland and Dylan Cunningham scored the first two goals of the game, as Helena led at the end of the first period, 2-0.
Tyler Bloom scored back-to-back goals in the second period, and Tyler Alldredge scored with 34 seconds left in the frame. Helena led at the end of 40 minutes, 5-0.
Thomas Hollon, Mason Eggen, and Harlan Wojtusik scored the final three Helena goals.
Keaton French stopped 26 shots for the shutout in goal.
Jake Regan made 61 stops for the Americans.
Sheridan Hawks 3 Badlands Sabres 2 (SO). Josh Humphey’s goal in the third round of the shootout and Patrick Loeffler’s stop on Jack Walter’s attempt to tie gave the Hawks the win, 3-2.
Izaiah Phillips’ power play goal at the 9:29 mark of the first period gave Badlands their first lead.
Teejay Torgrimson’s power play goal with 5:15 left in the period tied the game at 1-1.
Payton Stauffacher gave Badlands their second lead with a full-strength goal with 3:59 left in the second period.
Tie Schumacher tied the game with 8:20 to play in regulation.
With no scoring in the overtime period, the game was settled in a shootout.
Schumacher scored in the first round of overtime for Sheridan. Brady Ridnour evened the score with a goal for Badlands.
Ryan McKenna and Mason Witt came up empty in the second round.
Humphreys scored against Zach Broxterman in the third round. Loffler came up with the stop against Walters to help the Hawks earn the win and the extra point in the game.
Loeffler made 29 stops in the Sheridan win. Broxterman came up with 44 saves in a stellar night in net for Badlands.
Yellowstone Quake 6 Bozeman Icedogs 4. Yellowstone scored two goals in the second period, which broke a 2-2 tie, and helped the Quake to a 6-4 win.
The Quake held to lead twice in the first period. Teagan Scheurer opened the scoring 2:04 into the game. Bozeman’s Braden Koliha tied the game with a power play goal with 7:51 to go in the period. Twenty-nine seconds later, Sebe Perez’s goal reestablished Yellowstone’s one-goal lead. Ben Fries’ power play goal with 2:10 the goal pulled Bozeman back into a 2-2 tie.
Ben Carlson’s power play goal with 11:51 to go in the second period, and Wyatt O’Donoghue’s marker with 1:27 to go in the frame established a 4-2 lead for the Quake.
Ben Kluza’s goal 6:32 into the third period gave the Quake a three-goal lead.
Sam Ingram (14:32) and Spencer Wilkinson (15:52) cut Bozeman’s deficit to one goal. However, Zac Orwig’s empty net goal with 1:21 to play gave Yellowstone an insurance goal.
Bozeman outshot Yellowstone in the game, 51-25.
Steven Kelley made 47 stops in the win for Yellowstone.
Saturday
Gillette Wild 4, Butte Cobras 2. The Wild overcame a 2-1 deficit with three goals, including a power play goal and empty net goal to come away with a sweep in Butte.
Cade Wessman put the Cobras out front with a goal with 2:44 to play in the opening period.
Cade Voge scored 26 seconds into the second period to tie the game.
Luke Schleusner’s goal reclaimed the lead for the Cobras 4:54 into the second stanza.
Isaac Young tied the game on a goal with 6:41 left in the second period.
Josef Lalli put the Wild in the lead with a power play goal with 7:28 left in the third period. Anthony Foster’s empty-netter came with 2:10 remaining in the game.
Gillette outshot Butte in the game, 67-52.
Cole Wheaton made 50 stops for the Wild. Nikolai Wallery stopped 59 shots and Braylon Rogers stopped four shot for Butte.
Helena Bighorns 5, Great Falls Americans 0. Jesse Schnindel stopped 32 shots, as five Helena skaters scored goals to shutout the Americans for the second straight game and extend their win streak to 12.
Padraic Whited (3:50) and Garrett Bogan (11:37) scored first period goals for the Bighorns. TJ Norris (2:48) added a second period tally, and Harlan Wojtusik and Tyler Bloom (6:56, power play) added third period markers.
Schindel (8-1-1 in 11 appearances) has allowed one goal in his last four starts, which equates to an impressive 0.25 goals allowed average during that span.
Sheridan Hawks 5, Badlands Sabres 0. Five different Hawks scored goals and Patric Loeffler made 25 saves in Sheridan’s shutout of the Sabres.
Dalton Thomas (8:08) and Josh Humphries (10:05) gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead in the first period. Teejay Torgrimson (2:46) and Parker Norling (9:37) helped Sheridan double their lead in the second period. Tie Schumacher (17:42) added the Hawks’ fifth goal in the third period.
Brady Devries made 20 stops for the Sabres before giving way to Zach Broxterman, who stopped 28 shots.
Bozeman Icedogs 8, Yellowstone Quake 2. The Icedogs sandwiched four four goals in the opening 40 minutes and four goals in the final 10:12 around a pair of Yellowstone goals scored 40 seconds apart in the third period.
Spencer Wilkinson (7:51), Owen House (10:14), and Braden Koliha (18:15) scored in the first period to give the Icedogs a 3-0 lead.
Kole Morris (7:39) added a second period goal for Bozeman.
Yellowstone’ PJ Comose (4:12, power play) and Teagan Scheurer (4:52, shorthanded) cut the Bozeman lead in half early in the third period.
Sam Ingram (9:48), Morris (16:02), Dominik Hauer (18:28), and Koliha (18:57) accounted for the final four Bozeman goals.
Sean Smer stopped 35-of-37 shots for the win in net for the Icedogs. Edvin Falkenstrom made 43 stops for Yellowstone.
Frontier Division standings (as of Jan. 29, 2023)
Two points for wins, one point for overtime and shootout losses
Place, Team, W-L-OTL-SOL
1. Gillette 31-5-1-2, 65 points
2. Helena 30-7-1-1, 62 points
3. Sheridan 21-14-2-0, 44 points
4. Butte 18-17-1-1, 38 points
5. Bozeman 16-20-0-1, 33 points
6. Great Falls 14-21-2-0, 30 points
7. Yellowstone 12-21-4-2, 30 points
8. Badlands 10-22-2-3, 25 points
Home records
Two points for wins, one point for overtime and shootout losses
Place, Team, W-L-OTL-SOL
1. Helena 16-2-1-0, 33 points
2. Gillette 15-1-0-1, 31 points
3. Sheridan 10-6-2-0, 22 points
4. Bozeman 11-11-0-0, 22 points
5. Butte 9-6-0-0, 18 points
6. Great Falls 9-12-0-0, 18 points
7. Yellowstone 8-9-1-1, 18 points
8. Badlands 8-13-0-1, 17 points
Road records
Two points for wins, one point for overtime and shootout losses
Place, Team, W-L-OTL-SOL
1. Gillette 16-4-1-1, 34 points
2. Helena 14-5-0-1, 29 points
3. Sheridan 11-8-0-0, 22 points
4. Butte 9-11-1-1, 20 points
5. Great Falls 5-9-2-0, 12 points
6. Yellowstone 4-12-3-1, 12 points
6. Bozeman 5-9-0-1, 11 points
8. Badlands 2-9-2-2, 8 points
Special Teams Effectiveness
Here are the Frontier Division's STE numbers, which 100% representing a reasonable rate and anything above 105% as a good percentage:
Gillette 121.8 (35.7% PP, 86.1% PK)
Helena 109.4 (19.6% PP, 89.8% PK)
Sheridan 102.4 (26.9% PP, 75.5% PK)
Great Falls 93.5 (20% PP, 73.5% PK)
Yellowstone 92.5 (17.2% PP, 77.8% PK)
Butte 91.6 (20.2% PP, 71.4% PK)
Bozeman 91.3 (13.0%, 78.3% PK)
Badlands 83.3 (13.6% PP, 69.7% PK)
Frontier Division players in NA3HL's top ten
Points: Sheridan's Ryan McKenna (third, 65), Gillette’s Jace Johnson (fourth, 61), Gillette's Isaac Young (fifth, 60), Butte's Nick Bradshaw and Gillette’s Saizha Norwegian (both tied for tenth, 52).
Goals: Johnson (second, 31), McKenna (fourth, 28), Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (tied for seventh, 25), Bradshaw, Gillette’s Sky Solig, and Helena’s Tyler Bloom (all tied for tenth, 24).
Power-play goals: Johnson (first, 15), Sparks and Young (both tied for fourth, ten), McKenna and Butte’s Patrick Crooks (tied for ninth, eight).
Assists: Young (second, 41), Norwegian (fourth, 38), McKenna (fifth, 37), Butte's Cade Wessman, Sheridan’s Parker Norling, and Gillette’s Alec Waller (all tied for tenth, 31).
Power-play assists: Young (second, 20), Foster (tied for third, 17), Norling and Alec Waller (tied for seventh, 15).
Penalty minutes (PIM): Bloom (fifth, 177).
Frontier Division goaltenders in the NA3HL's top ten
Wins: Butte's Caleb Cross (tied for fifth, 13), Gillette’s Cole Wheaton (tied for eighth, 12)
Losses: Badlands' Zach Broxterman (second, 16), Milewski (ninth, 11), Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (tied for tenth, ten).
Saves: Broxterman (third, 1,100), Cross (fourth, 1,012), Milewski (fifth, 1,000), Great Falls’ Josh Koziol (sixth, 913).
Goals allowed: Broxterman (third, 94).
Goals allowed average (GAA): Gillette’s Jake Turek (seventh, 1.98).
Save percentage: Cross (third, .939), Milewski (tied for fourth, .938), Turek (sixth, .933), Koziol (tied for eighth, .933).
Minutes played: Broxterman (third, 1,422), Cross (seventh, 1,314), Milewski (eighth, 1,232).
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands Sabres: Payton Stauffacher (goal), Izaiah Phillips (goal), Zach Broxterman (72 saves in two games).
Bozeman Icedogs: Braden Koliha (three goals, assist), Kole Morris (two goals, assist).
Butte Cobras: Luke Schleusner (goal, two assists), Cade Wessman (two goals, assist).
Gillette Wild: Adam Severson (goal, five assists), Silas Hughes (two goals, two assists), Tyler Sunagel (goal, three assists), Jake Turek (35 saves, win), Cole Wheaton (50 saves, win).
Great Falls Americans: Jake Reagan (61 saves).
Helena Bighorns: Keaton French (26 saves, shutout) Jesse Schindel (32 saves, shutout), Tyler Bloom (three goals), Padraic Whited (goal, two assists).
Sheridan Hawks: Tie Schumacher (two goals), Josh Humphreys (goal, two assists), Teejay Torgrimson (goal, two assists), Patric Loeffler (56 saves, shootout win, shutout win).
Yellowstone Quake: Teagan Scheurer (two goals, assist), PJ Comose (goal, assist), Wyatt O’Donoghue (goal, assist).
Helena’s 12-game win streak
The Bighorns have been the hottest team in the league the past month, with the two-game sweep of Great Falls by a total of 13-0.
Since back-to-back losses to Butte and Oregon (at the NA3HL Showcase), Helena has won 12 consecutive games, having scored 53 goals and surrendered nine.
Marek Andres, Jesse Schindel, Keaton Woolsey, and Keaton French have combined for the 12 wins. With five shutouts and no games over two goals surrendered, the team’s goals allowed average (GAA) is 0.69 during the streak. The Bighorns’ GAA has shrunk from 1.91 to 1.61, the best in the best in the NA3HL.
While the Bighorns’ backstoppers have been clutch in goal, the offense has produced four goals per game on average. Tyler Bloom (24-22-46), Harlan Wojtusik (23-18-41), Camden Cunningham (14-21-35), Braden Cunningham (12-20-32), TJ Norris (10-18-28), Dylan Cunningham (3-24-27), and Andrew Deskin (17-9-26) continue to light the lamp for the Bighorns this season.
The Fraser Cup Playoffs push
Teams in the NA3HL have begun to clinch their spots in the Fraser Cup Playoffs, which will begin in mid-March.
Gillette (first overall, 65 points) and Helena (third overall, 62 points) have already clinched spots in the Frontier Division. Four other teams have punched their tickets: Northeast (64 points), Granite City (61), Rochester (56), and Oregon (54).
In the overall standings, Sheridan sits tied for 13th with New Mexico (44 points), Butte is in 20th place with 38 points, Bozeman is tied with New Jersey and New Ulm in 22nd place with 33 points, Great Falls and Yellowstone are tied in 26th place with 30 points, and Badlands is in 29th place with 24 points.
In 2021-2022, the top 22 teams made the playoffs, with the Frontier Division point cut-off line of 40 (Butte).
This weekend in the NA3HL Frontier Division
Sheridan Hawks at Butte Cobras (Butte leads series, 2-0). As all series are in the final month of the season, the Hawk and Cobras face off four times over 14 days at Butte Community Ice Center.
Butte won in Sheridan 5-2 (Sept. 16) and 5-4 (Sept. 17). The Cobras are two points away from tying their highest point total in franchise history, set in the 2021-2022 season.
Great Falls Americans at Badlands Sabres (Great Falls leads series 3-1). The Americans won twice, 5-1 and 5-4, at the Great Falls Ice Complex on Oct. 28-29. The teams split at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, as the Sabres blanked the Americans on Dec. 2 (2-0) and Great Falls downed the Sabres on Dec. 3 (6-4).
Bozeman Icedogs at Yellowstone Quake (Series tied 2-2). The teams have each won two games in their own barns, as the Quake won 2-1 and 3-1 at Riley Arena on Oct. 28-29 and the Icedogs won 6-3 and 4-1 at Haynes Pavilion on Nov. 18-19.
Gillette Wild at Granite City Lumberjacks (non-division matchup, Granite City leads series, 2-0). The Lumberjacks won 6-2 and 4-3 back on Sep. 30-Oct. 1 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. This weekend’s series will be played at Armadillo Deck Sports Arena in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
Helena Bighorns (off).
