The Missoula Lady Bruins heads to Bozeman this weekend for the Montana Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament on Friday through Sunday at the Ressler Ice Rink.
The three-time defending state champions are 26-8-1 on the season with five seniors on the team: Madelyn Gallagher, Madeleine Heggen, Ellie Jenni, Aubrey McKay and Jaden Nielsen.
Missoula will open pool play against Bozeman at 2 p.m. on Friday and will play Flathead at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the Lady Bruins win both games, they will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 10:30 a.m.
Sophomore Shaye Ewing leads Missoula in scoring with 45 goals. Junior Frances Carrasco has 18 goals on the season, and junior Waverly Winterer leads the team in assists with 16.
Senior goalie Aubrey McKay has 189 saves and allowed just 17 goals on the season for a 92% save percentage. Junior Natalie Herr has 226 saves and allowed 43 goals this year for a 79% save percentage.
“It has been a great season for our team,” said head coach Grace Hoene. “Our players are healthy, we’ve had a couple of weekends off, and we will be at full strength this weekend with all 14 girls. Both Bozeman and Flathead have improved over the course of the season, so we will need to perform at our highest level in order to win our fourth consecutive state championship. I think we’re ready.”
This year’s tournament will be split into two tiers. Missoula, Bozeman and Flathead are in Tier 1; Glasgow, Havre and Salmon, Idaho, are in Tier 2. The senior awards and scholarships will be presented Saturday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.