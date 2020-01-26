The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team lost to Utah 3-2 in overtime at the Salmon, Idaho, tournament after beating the Grizz 4-0 earlier in the weekend.
With only 10 skaters, the Lady Bruins outshot Utah 43-17, but Grizz goalie Annie Sessions had an extraordinary game. Following a scoreless first period, Utah’s Gracie Caps scored first early in the second, but Missoula’s Jaden Nielsen tied the game less than 30 seconds later. Following a scoreless third period and overtime, the game ended in a shootout.
Nielsen scored Missoula’s lone goal in the shootout, while both Lily Dorvall and Grace Kerig scored for Utah, taking both the game and the tournament trophy.
Missoula goalie Aubrey McKay had 14 saves on the game; Utah’s Session had 41.
The Lady Bruins dropped to 23-7 and will compete next at the Sun Valley Tournament Feb. 7-9.
