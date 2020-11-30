MISSOULA — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson is getting a shot to earn the right to represent Team USA on the international hockey stage.
Sanderson, who was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, was named to the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team's preliminary roster on Monday. He's an 18-year-old who stands at 6-foot-2, 186 pounds and is one of nine defensemen on the roster.
The 29-player preliminary roster will be cut down to 25 players during a training camp that runs from Dec. 6-13 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. The 2021 World Junior Championship will run from Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”
Sanderson, currently a freshman defenseman at North Dakota, became the second Montana-born player to be drafted when the Ottawa Senators selected him in October's draft. He played for the U.S. Under 18 National Development Team Program in Plymouth, Michigan, before he went to North Dakota.
North Dakota is slated to begin its season on Wednesday. The regular season runs through March 5, and the NCAA championship game is set for April 10.
