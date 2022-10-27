The Butte Cobras will continue their road swing through the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division as they travel to Gillette to take on the Wild.
The series will start on Friday at the Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.
Butte (6-5-1-0, 13 points) is in third place, having scored 44 goals and allowed 41. The Cobras are 3-4-1 on the road this season, having allowed 30 goals and scored 24.
Gillette is in second place at 10-1-0-1 with 21 points and has won six of their last seven (overtime loss), having netted a league-high 76 goals and allowed 29. The Wild are 3-1-0-1 in five home games, having scored 24 goals and had 14 goals scored against.
The series
Since the Butte Cobras joined the NA3HL, Gillette has had their number. Since the 2018-2019 season, the Wild has led the series 23-1. Gillette has won 16 straight games in the series.
Butte’s lone win in the series was on Feb. 15, 2019, a crazy 7-4 win at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Butte scored five power-play goals, and Karl Zodda faced a mind-blowing 89 Gillette shots that night, stopping 85.
The Wild outscored the Cobras in their six 2021-2022 meetings, 32-13.
The Young Guns
This weekend’s series features five scorers in the top ten and eight in the top 20. Six are on the Gillette side, and two are Butte players.
Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (9-14-23) ranks fourth in the NA3HL. Cade Wessman (5-15-20) ranks eighth in the league.
Gillette’s six-pack in the top 20 is Jace Johnson (fifth, 14-8-22), Anthony Foster (tied for sixth, 9-11-20), Sky Solig (tied for sixth, 7-13-20), Adam Severson (tied for 13th, 7-11-18), Saizha Norwegian (tied for 13th, 5-13-18) and Isaac Young (tied for 13th, 4-14-18).
Net assets
Caleb Cross (seven games, 4-3, 3.00 GAA, .929 save percentage, 296 saves) and Braylon Rogers (four games, 2-2, 3.17 GAA, .928 save percentage, 180 saves) have been vital to Butte’s early success.
Dominic Hite (four games, 3-0, 1.47 GAA, .958 save percentage. 119 saves), Jake Turek (four games, 3-0, shootout loss, 2.20 GAA, .938 save percentage, 145 saves), and Cole Wheaton (four games, 3-1, 3.33 GAA, .906, 128 saves) have powered the Wild in goal.
Special teams
Gillette (44.6%) leads the Frontier in power play success. The Wild’s 29 power-play goals lead the NA3HL by four goals over the Granite City Lumberjacks. Gillette is second on the penalty kill (83.8%).
Butte (21.9%) is fifth in the division on the power play and sixth on the penalty kill (76.9%).
Other series to keep an eye on this weekend in the Frontier Division
Bozeman will head to Riley Arena to take on the Yellowstone Quake in two-game series starting Friday in Cody, Wyoming.
Badlands will head to Great Falls to take on the Americans in a two-game series starting Friday at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Helena travels to Sheridan on Friday for a two-game set against the Hawks at the M&M Center’s Whitney Rink.
