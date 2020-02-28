HELENA — After a tough stretch during the first half of the season, the Helena Bighorns were able to right the ship and are in control of their postseason destiny with just two games to play.
At the season's lowest point, Helena lost 13 straight during a stretch games in October and November 2019.
"We're a young team," said Bighorns coach Bob Richards. "For a while there we just weren't playing well enough and doing the things that ... basically not playing the right way or being responsible defensively, and things like that, that it takes to win hockey games."
As soon as the calendar flipped to 2020, the Bighorns (15-26; 34 points) got the season back on track. Starting with a Jan. 3 rout of the Yellowstone Quake, they did not suffer a loss during regulation until last Saturday.
"Sometimes it takes a little bit longer for the message to sink in, especially with the younger team," Richards said. "Especially with the game is played now-a-days, sometimes a lot of emphasis gets placed on offense, points and highlights. But really it comes down to a little bit smarter hockey; eliminating some risks while still being able to play at a high level offensively."
The team that ended Helena's impressive streak is the same team the Bighorns need to beat Saturday night in order to secure the No. 6 spot in the Frontier: the Missoula Junior Bruins (17-27; 35 points).
Before that happens, Helena travels to last-place Butte on Friday night. If the Bighorns lose that game, their season can only be saved by a Bruins loss to the Great Falls Americans.
The Cobras (6-38; 13 points) are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and have lost 15 consecutive games.
"I think one of our biggest messages this week is just letting the guys know that playing good enough to win isn't the goal here," Richards said. "We want to go out and play as fast as we can possibly play and play our game."
Missoula's Friday night game, essentially, does not matter. A Bruins loss paired with a Bighorns win would put Helena ahead by just one point in the standings with Saturday's head-to-head matchup still to be played. The likely scenario is that Saturday's game will decide the sixth and final playoff spot in NA3HL's Frontier Division.
Helena has won two and lost three versus the Junior Bruins this season. In those wins for Missoula, when Cayce Balk was cooking so were the Bruins. In each of Missoula's wins over the Bighorns he has scored at least one goal, including a hat trick Sept. 27, 2019.
In each of Helena's two victories over Missoula, the Bighorns defense allowed just two goals. In order to extend their season, the Bighorns will need to play smart in order to limit the Bruins' potentially dominant first line.
"Something that we want to do is get the guys we want out against them," Richards said. "It's obviously harder when you're away because they get the last change, so they can get the matchups that they want. So it's definitely going to take a whole team effort to make sure that whoever is out there against them realizes what they're up against."
