The Jefferson High Panthers and Whitehall engaged in a high-scoring dual to the finish with the Panthers coming out on top of the Trojans 81-77 in a District 5B matchup in Whitehall.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, but Whitehall battled right back to forge ahead 43-41 at the half. Jefferson went into the final frame with a one-point lead and the game was tied at 72 with two minutes to go. Jefferson built that to seven with a minute to play only to see the Trojans cut it back down to three with about 20 seconds to go.
"It was a slugfest for sure," Boulder coach Anthony Connole said. "It was a little wild and a physical, brutal game. (Whitehall) is a big, physical team and much better than their record. My heart rate was really going."
Trent McMaster was in full form as he connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 36 points. He also dished out five assists. Jake Genger had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Joe Visser also had 14 points. Braden Morris had four assists.
Tyler Harrington had seven points, but it was his stiff defense that really made the difference for Jefferson. He held high-scoring Brendan Wagner scoreless in the second half after Wagner scored 17 first half points.
The Trojans got 17 apiece from Wagner and Hayden Hoagland. Dylan Smith and Kenzie Hugulet each dropped in 13.
The Trojans gave up 27 second quarter points and Connole said he made it a priority to get some stops in the third and his team responded by allowing just 15 points in the quarter as the Panthers re-took the lead.
Both teams were hot from outside as Whitehall stroked eight treys and the Panthers collected seven.
