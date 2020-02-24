Konnor Ralph places runner-up at Aspen Slopestyle
Helena's Konnor Ralph recently placed runner-up at the Aspen Freeskiing Open at Colorado's Buttermilk Mountain. Competing in the Slopestyle event 14-and-over, Ralph, 17, tallied 86.16 points (out of possible 100) for his second-place finish in the finals of 24 competitors. He collected $2,500 in prize money for his efforts.
Around 200 athletes from seven nations participated in the three disciplines (slopestyle, big air and half pipe) of the Open. These are the same courses that are being used by the X-Games this year in Aspen.
There were three heats of 25 slopeskiers in Ralph's event, at which he placed third in his heat to qualify for the finals.
Ralph performed a transfer back-swap continuing 270, switch unnatural 270 continuing back swap and a frontside 360 out on the Run Rails. On the jumps, he executed a switch unnatural double cork 900 with Japan grab, unnatural double cork 1260 with safety grab, a switch natural double cork 1260 Japan grab, and a Rodeo 900 with nose grab.
-- Curt Synness, 406mtsports.com
Mundel tabbed Frontier track and field athlete of the week
Carroll College senior track and field student-athlete Samantha Mundel was named the Frontier Conference's Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Mundel, of Columbia Falls, competed amongst athletes from Montana, Montana State and Idaho State at the Big Sky Tuner in Bozeman, Montana. She placed second in the mile, running an NAIA A-Standard time of 5:08.25. She also placed third in the 3,000 in a time of 10:47.
She'll be a part of the Saints' contingent running at the national meet in Brookings, South Dakota, beginning on March 5.
