Bolan rolls 277 at SGL
Danielle Bolan bowled the top womens' scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, shooting a 277 game and a 635 series. Next came Laura Whale with a 234, and Caitlyn Murphy at 224 and 624.
On the mens' side, Tony Woodward fired a 268, followed by Brady Kirkeby with 265, Jim Howes' 263, and a 259 by Eric Groth. Tom Sroczyk fired a 717 series, ahead of Derek Flinders (711) and Kevin Lindgren (703).
Tom Reynolds and Jay Redfern bowled the best senior games, each with a 225, while the women were led by Marlene Dupree and Perrie White, at 188 and 158.
- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record
Pickens is Frontier hoops player of the week
Jamie Pickens of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Pickens is a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Helena, Mont.
No. 6 Carroll stayed unbeaten in Frontier Conference play with a 75-60 road win over Montana Tech.
In the win, Pickens scored 19 points, pulled down five rebounds and recorded three assists. She was 7 of 13 (54 percent) from the field and 5 of 9 from the free throw line.
- Carroll College sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.