MISSOULA — The Missoula Aquatic Club will have to wait another year to host its first Grizzly Triathlon.
The 32nd-annual competition was slated for May 23 but was canceled on Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the longest running multi-sport event in Montana and the largest triathlon in North America that included a pool swimming portion.
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel our event for 2020,” race director Jed Dennison wrote in a post on the Grizzly Triathlon’s Facebook page. “Recommendations from sports governing bodies such as USA Cycling, consultation with the University of Montana and our local government’s directives concerning congregating in large groups were all part of our consideration.”
Following last year’s competition, the MAC took over the race from Giles Thelen, who had been the event director for the previous 21 years. The MAC then implemented several changes to this year’s race in January in anticipation of hosting its first competition.
The main alteration was temporarily switching from a triathlon to a duathlon. They removed the swimming element of the race to go to a run-bike-run format largely because they saw the swimming portion as a hurdle to get people to join. There were about 200 participants last year, down from the peak of about 500 between 2011 and 2015.
“This decision was made after some serious deliberation, which included looking at past event participation numbers, changes within and along the entire course, facility operation and cost, increasing volunteer requirements and feedback received from prior participants,” the Facebook post read. “Yes, it is ironic that Missoula Aquatic Club as the new promoter took out the swimming section. However, we want to provide an exciting new format that will help increase participation and in turn help our organization raise funds.”
The organizers also made changes to the course, which required getting permits approved, which they did before the pandemic hit in mid-March. They were then going to open registration, but decided to wait it out to see the seriousness of the virus and were never able to start signing up competitors for the race, which was going to be capped at 300 participants on what they expected to be an exciting course.
“Trail running and gravel biking will be a very large part of the new course along with quite a bit of vertical for both running and biking, “the Facebook post read. “The course will be fun, scenic and challenging.”
The duathlon format isn’t a permanent change. The MAC was hoping to evaluate how it went for one year and then determine if it’s worth it to run both a triathlon and duathlon each year.
The MAC also decided in January to push back the race date over one month from its normal mid-April date. The decision unexpectedly gave the race a better chance of being run after the unforeseen pandemic hit, but it was ultimately called off.
