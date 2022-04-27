MISSOULA — Only two people can say they have seen and competed in each and every iteration of the Missoula YMCA Riverbank Run.
From when it started out as the First National Bank Run in 1972 before the YMCA stepped in to make the race a charitable outing, to the three distinct courses that included a 7.1-mile version that started in Milltown and ended at a drive-in bank in downtown Missoula, to the more modern versions that ran along Higgins Avenue and Beartracks Bridge and now, because of construction, the current course that goes around Playfair Park, and up toward the University of Montana if you are running the 10K, and the YMCA — longtime racers Pat King and Ron Bender have seen (literally) it all.
Now, 50 years later as the race celebrates its 50th annual running, of course King, who works at the Missoula YMCA and was a bit shy about sharing his age, and Bender, who at 85 lives in Billings and volunteers to help run the school buses, are going to be out in full force running just as they always have in the 10K.
The two have stories aplenty about the different courses. King longed for the days of running along the hills in Milltown and near the Clark Fork, while Bender recalled the times when runners sported old sweatpants and Converse sneakers instead of the high-tech racing shoes you see runners of all ages wear.
"The original course was 7.1 miles and had a lot of uphill. People wouldn’t realize it at first because it was gradual, but it’s certainly an incline,” King said during an interview at the YMCA last Friday. “We had names for some of the hills, like ‘Brickyard Hill’ because it was by the brick mill.”
“Running wasn’t very sophisticated when we started out,” Bender said during a Wednesday phone call with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. “We’d run in Converse shoes and old sweats. Now everybody has their fancy, la-di-da equipment."
Even as the course, the town, or even the clothes of racers evolve and change, King and Bender have remained a constant for the Missoula staple. Each year, they line up for the 10K and each year, they finish it — even if they have to crawl to the finish line, as Bender would say.
The two found the race in slightly different ways, but ultimately had a similar, and relatively simple goal: to stay in shape.
King, a Missoula Hellgate graduate who ran cross country and track & field for the school, was a student at UM, saw a flier while he was in a gym on campus and figured it was worth a sign up, he said, given there weren't many racing options at the time and he was itching to compete.
Bender, on the other hand, was participating in a fitness study at UM to test the effects of various exercises on the heart and how the human body reacted. His group had the arduous challenge of raising their heart rates to 150 beats per minute, but he said they never could. He had moved from West Yellowstone to Missoula around the time and was teaching and coaching junior high track in Frenchtown while participating in a running club on the old dirt track at Dornblaser Field.
Eventually, they both signed up and competed at the first 7.1-mile race in Milltown. About 300 peopled were expected, King recalled, but about 600 showed — so an extra order of T-shirts was needed (King has each and every T-shirt he has been given.)
Those shirts actually were the inspiration for this year's logo, which is designed with the race history in mind to honor the 50th running.
"Pat had all the old shirts — he still has them — and we had a random call this last summer that said 'Hey I am cleaning out some stuff and I found a bunch of Riverbank run shirts, would you like them?'" race organizer Keri McHugh said Saturday over the phone. "A camp director answered the phone and said 'Yeah, we'll take them.' So they dropped them off ... and I essentially laid out a few of the old shirts and I cut out our printed logo and put it on a shirt and asked (YMCA director of marketing) Kat Franchino to check it out, and she didn't even notice that our new logo was right in there with all the old logos."
One race turned into three. Then, three turned into 10. Ten then became the "Sweet 16," and then the 25th anniversary, and now, years later, the two are on their 50th edition of a race they never planned on running this many times.
It became a tradition, and within that, traditions were born. Bender always goes for pasta and beer before the race on Friday at Ciao Mambo. Then after the race on Saturday he will stop by Red's Bar for "potassium," then take a nap before ending the day at Double Front.
"I think besides getting married and having children, running has probably been the biggest influence in my life," Bender said.
"I usually win my age group, because my age group is mostly dead," he added while laughing. "Even here in Billings when I run these races, I usually win my age group because there is nobody else in it."
The two remember the races well, from icy and snowy outings to warm days like we can expect to see come Saturday. At this point they should be considered the YMCA Riverbank race historians.
"About the 16th running, they gave plaques to the people that ran and called it the 'Sweet 16,'" King said. "So they gave plaques, and I said 'That is interesting maybe I will go for 20. Four more years, sure.' Then it just kept going from there."
Bender did hint that this could be his and King's final time running the 10K, but they plan on coming back for the 5K — and maybe one day down to the 1-mile.
"I will finish if I have to crawl," Bender said. "You get 50 in, you're going to finish the 50th. And next year I think Pat and I are gonna get to get together and sign up for the 5K, and if we live long enough we will probably be doing the 1-mile."
