The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana.
Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
Trever Kirkland of Helena holds a 176-point lead going into the weekend. A finish of fifth place or better on Friday will clinch Kirkland's second sprint car championship and first under the ASCS banner. Kirkland, however, has frequently stated that he's more focused on winning races than focusing on points. With four wins under his belt this season, including last Friday at Electric City Speedway, Kirkland has two more opportunities to add to his season total, and he has past success at both tracks this weekend.
While a distant longshot for the championship, Kory Wermling looks to score a second victory on the season Friday at the track where he won the last time the series visited on July 29. Both of the Great Falls driver's ASCS Frontier Region sprint car triumphs have come at Gallatin Speedway. Meanwhile, after earning a pair of runner-up finishes and another top-five finish at the Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway, Alberta's Kelly Miller is in third place in the points and within striking distance of Wermling for second place, but is also looking to score a victory before the season ends. Miller has also won at both Gallatin and Big Sky in his career.
Despite missing a handful of races, including due to motor problems early on, Phil Dietz sits fourth in the series points and looks to end the year on a high note. Dietz has one win this season, coming at Gallatin Speedway on July 1. Dietz won last year's season finale at Big Sky Speedway. Great Falls driver Ian Myers looks to lock up top rookie honors as the 16-year-old currently sits fifth in the points standings.
Friday's show at Gallatin Speedway has racing scheduled for 7 p.m. The ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars will be joined by IMCA modifieds, WISSOTA super stocks and WISSOTA street stocks on the card that night. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for juniors and seniors, and kids 12 and under are in for free.
Saturday's finale at Big Sky Speedway sees WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, IMCA sport compacts and INEX Legends joining the ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids over 60 inches tall, $15 for seniors and veterans, and as is tradition at Big Sky Speedway kids under 60 inches tall are admitted free. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
