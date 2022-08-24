BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games announced the Osborne Volunteer of the Year award winners for 2022 on Tuesday.
The recipients are: Jenny Moodie, James Griggs, Robert Doney, and the Billings Young Marines.
The award is named after the late BSSG founder Tom Osborne and his family.
Moodie has served as the middle school volleyball and grass quads commissioner for the last seven years and began playing in the Games in 1989. She played at Billings Skyview and Rocky Mountain College, BSSG officials noted in a press release.
Griggs and Doney of Havre have ran the muzzleloading competition for nearly 18 years according to a BSSG press release. Doney has been participating in the Big Sky State Games since 1986 and Griggs started participating in the Big Sky State Games in the 1990s.
The Billings Young Marines volunteer with the BSSG Soaked Run and triathlon. The group also volunteers at the Heart and Sole Run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.