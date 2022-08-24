BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games announced the Osborne Volunteer of the Year award winners for 2022 on Tuesday.

The recipients are: Jenny Moodie, James Griggs, Robert Doney, and the Billings Young Marines.

The award is named after the late BSSG founder Tom Osborne and his family.

Moodie has served as the middle school volleyball and grass quads commissioner for the last seven years and began playing in the Games in 1989. She played at Billings Skyview and Rocky Mountain College, BSSG officials noted in a press release. 

Griggs and Doney of Havre have ran the muzzleloading competition for nearly 18 years according to a BSSG press release. Doney has been participating in the Big Sky State Games since 1986 and Griggs started participating in the Big Sky State Games in the 1990s.

The Billings Young Marines volunteer with the BSSG Soaked Run and triathlon. The group also volunteers at the Heart and Sole Run. 

Tags

Load comments