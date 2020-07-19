Armwrestling

Men

Left Hand 0-154 lbs: Hunter Braaton, Billings, MT; Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY.

Left Hand 155-176 lbs: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Wyatt Pulscher, Hot Springs, SD; Joshua Wilson, Great Falls, MT.

Left Hand 177-198 lbs: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Dan Groselak, Billings, MT; Alex Del Valle, Casper, WY.

Left Hand 199 - 242 lbs: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Anthony Hope, Billings, MT; Sam Gittlein, Lovell, WY.

Left Hand 243+ lbs: Ben Brooks, Lewistown, MT; Travis Davis, Greybull, WY; John Groselak, Billings, MT.

Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 243+ lbs: Chuck Young, Laurel, MT; Bryan Johnson, Helena, MT; Kobe Thompson, Lovell, WY.

Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 155-176 lbs: Jim Wright Jr., Shepherd, MT; Jason Meng, Sidney, MT.

Novice Right Hand 177-198 lbs: Alex Del Valle, Casper, WY; Omar Guitron, Greybull, WY.

Novice Right Hand 199 - 242 lbs: Sully Weinreis, Billings, MT; Joshua McGoven, Arnegard, ND; Alex Del Valle, Casper, WY.

Novice Right Hand 243+ lbs: Kobe Thompson, Lovell, WY; Dillon Moody, Billings, MT; Clint Hahn, Hammond, MT.

Right Hand 0-154 lbs: Hunter Braaton, Billings, MT; Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Ashton Mize, Casper, WY.

Right Hand 155-176 lbs: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Wyatt Pulscher, Hot Springs, SD; Jim Wright Jr., Billings, MT.

Right Hand 177-198 lbs: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Bryan Johnson, Helena, MT; John Huskey, Billings, MT.

Right Hand 199 - 242 lbs: Devin Bair, Lovell, WY; Bryan Johnson, Helena, MT; Leif Sorensen, Malta, MT.

Right Hand 243+ lbs: Ben Brooks, Lewistown, MT; Chuck Young, Laurel, MT; John Groselak, Billings, MT.

Women

Left Hand 144+ lbs: Lanea Hope, Billings, MT; Chelsie Kimmel, Billings, MT; Bergundi Groselak, Billings, MT.

Right Hand 0-143: Sarah Moore, Worland, WY.

Right Hand 144+ lbs: Lanea Hope, Billings, MT; Chelsie Kimmel, Billings, MT; Bergundi Groselak, Billings, MT.

Youth

Left Hand 0-135 lbs: Kayley Hope, Billings, MT; Malaki Scott, Billings, MT; Geij Groselak, Billings, MT.

Left Hand 136+ lbs: Chance Young, Laurel, MT; Gabe Damiano, Worland, WY; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY.

Right Hand 0-84 lbs: Malaki Scott, Billings, MT; Geij Groselak, Billings, MT; Gage Bair, Lovell, WY.

Right Hand 136+ lbs: Isaac Moore, Worland, WY; Ethan Damiano, Worland, WY; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY.

Right Hand 85-135 lbs: Charlotte Bair, Lovell, WY; Kayley Hope, Billings, MT; Savannah Gebhardt, Wibaux, MT.

