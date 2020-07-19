Cornhole

Individuals

2020 Cornhole Cornhole Individual Open A: Dave Griffin, Billings, MT; Mark Frenk, Billings, MT; Greg Silvis, Billings, MT

2020 Cornhole Cornhole Individual Open B: Kasey Brown, Billings, MT; Tyson Adams, Billings, MT; Jason Ives, Billings, MT

Doubles

2020 Cornhole Cornhole Team Open A: Bag Assassins, Billings, MT; Team Ramrod, Billings, MT; Hot Air Buffoons, Billings, MT

2020 Cornhole Cornhole Team Open B: Flying BBQ, Belgrade, MT; Dippy Doos, Billings, MT; Aw Shucks, Billings, MT

