Disc golf

Results from Sunday's Big Sky State Games competition.

18 Hole Individual F Age (16-up): Kenzie Walsh (N/A), Billings, MT; Isabella Johnson (N/A), Billings, MT; Mary Harris (N/A), Billings, MT;

18 Hole Individual M Age (16-up): Larkin Chandler (N/A), Crow Agency, MT; Cliff Weller (N/A), Big Timber, MT; Max Spottedbear (N/A), Pryor, MT;

Best Ball (18 Hole) Best Ball F Age (16-up): Gina Zeilstra -Elvira Wilcox, Billings, MT, Gold; Lynn Redman-Kathy Kuck, Billings, MT, Silver

Best Ball (18 Hole) Individual M Age (12-13): Robbie Neihart-William Schrock, Billings, MT, Gold

Best Ball (18 Hole) Best Ball M Age (16-up): Bradyn Sears-Jim Sears, Billings, MT, Gold; Jon Susott-Alex Delcamp, Worden, MT, Silver; Justin Hunter-Justin Ridgeway, Billings, MT, Silver; Scott Sears-Taylor Sears, Billings, MT, Silver; Evan May-Jesse Pitts, Billings, MT, Silver; Charles Smith-Shawn Schuchard, Billings, MT, Bronze

