Equestrian

Pony show

Fun Classes Adult Costume 18 yrs & older: Jodie Kaiser; Katie Curry; Marlene Smith, Billings, MT;

Halter Classes Halter Gelding & Stallion 3 & under: Melodie Bilden;

Halter Classes Halter Gelding & Stallion 4 & older: Jody Kaiser; Lizzy Bushard; Edee Weigel, Huntley, MT;

Halter Classes Halter Mares 4 & older: Katie Curry; Jody Kaiser; Gabrielle Cumber, Shepherd, MT;

Pleasure Driving Classes Obstacle Driving 17 yrs & younger: Katie Rietz, Powell, WY, Gold;

Pleasure Driving Classes Obstacle Driving 18 yrs & older: Dorthy Parnel; Gabrielle Cumber, Shepherd, MT; Katie Curry;

Pleasure Driving Classes Pleasure Driving 17 yrs & younger: Katie Rietz, Powell, WY; Nolan Rietz, Powell, WY;

Pleasure Driving Classes Pleasure Driving 18 yrs & older: Katie Curry; Marlene Smith, Billings, MT; Gabrielle Cumber, Shepherd, MT;

Pleasure Driving Classes Reinsmanship 18 yrs & older: Katie Curry; Dorthy Parnel; Marlene Smith, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Classes Reinsmanship 17 yrs & younger: Katie Rietz, Powell, WY;

Showmanship Classes Showmanship 17 yrs & younger: Nolan Rietz, Powell, WY; Avarie Kraft; Katie Rietz, Powell, WY;

Showmanship Classes Showmanship 18 yrs & older: Katie Curry; Jody Kaiser; Elliana Katleba, Billings, MT;

Trail on Lead or Ride (Outside) Trail On lead 17 & younger: Katie Rietz, Powell, WY; Avarie Kraft; Nolan Rietz, Powell, WY;

Trail on Lead or Ride (Outside) Trail On Lead 18 yrs & older: Gabrielle Cumber, Shepherd, MT; Dorothy Parnell, Billings, MT; Kattie Curry;

Jumping 17 & younger: Avarie Kraft; Nolan Rietz, Powell, WY; Katie Rietz, Powell, WY;

Junping 18 & older: Jodie Kaiser; Katie Curry; Marlene Smith, Billings, MT;

Timed Open Jump: Katie Curry; Elliana Katleba, Billings, WY;

Horse show

2&3 Year Old Geldings, Elyse Mccann – Doc’s Smooth Sunny D, Billings, MT; Kiarra Kennedy – Haida RJ, Shepard, MT; Macey Mccann - Kits Lucky Legacy, Billings, MT;

2&3 Year Old Mares, Laurie Marcotte - VS Sassy Senorita, Billings, MT;

Aged Geldings, Emily Peck - Biggin; Colleen Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT; Brenda Robison - Harlequin Magnus, Billings, MT;

Aged Mares, Amanda Marcotte - Elli, Billings, MT; Ciara Berkman - Reba, Billings, MT; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT;

Barrel Racing 18 & up: Colleen Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT;

Barrel Racing Youth (0-17): Makenna Tobel - Sugar, Joliet, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT; Ciara Berkman - Reba, Billings, MT;

English Equitation Junior 4H (0-13): Emily Peck - Biggin; Jorden Trupka - Iron Go Breeze, Billings, MT; Makenna Tobel - Yogi, Joliet, MT;

English Equitation Senior 4H (14-up): Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT; Mika Hughes - Echo, Joliet, MT; Elliana Katleba - Double My Macho, Billings, MT;

English Equitation Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT;

English Equitation Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann - Pepolina Cutter, Billings, MT; Taylor Sprenger - Cleo, Billings, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT;

English Pleasure Junior 4H (0-13): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT; Emily Peck - Biggin; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT;

English Pleasure Novice (All Ages): Elyse Mccann – Doc’s Smooth Sunny D, Billings, MT; Macey Mccann - Kits Lucky Legacy, Billings, MT;

English Pleasure Senior 4H (14-up): Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT; Mika Hughes - Echo, Joliet, MT; Elliana Katleba - Double My Macho, Billings, MT;

English Pleasure Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT;

English Pleasure Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann - Pepolena Cutter, Billings, MT; Taylor Sprenger - Cleo, Billings, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT;

Leadline Equitation 8 & Under Future 4H: Kayli Cook - Juliet, Billings, MT; Payton Blakey - Biggin; Kaidence Osborne - Jills Last Jewel, Shepherd, MT;

Leadline Trail 8 & Under Future 4H Youth (0-10): Kayli Cook - Juliet, Billings, MT; Payton Blakey - Biggin; Kaidence Osborne - Jills Last Jewel, Shepherd, MT;

Pole Bending 18 & Over: Colleen Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT;

Pole Bending Youth (0-17): Makenna Tobel - Sugar, Joliet, MT; Macey Mccann - Pepolina Cutter, Billings, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT;

Ranch Trail Challenge 18 & over (18-up): Colleen Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT; Michael Kennedy - Docs Silver N Reno, Shepherd, MT; Karen Steward;

Ranch Trail Challenge Junior 4H (0-13): Emily Peck - Biggin; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT;

Ranch Trail Challenge Novice (All Ages): Brenda Robison - Harlequin Magnus, Billings, MT, Gold;

Ranch Trail Challenge Senior 4H (14-up): Kiarra Kennedy - Rockin Golden Dually, Shepherd, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Haida RJ (Tivio): Shepherd, MT; Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT;

Ranch Trail Challenge Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT; Makenna Cook - Crow, Billings, MT;

Ranch Trail Challenge Youth (11-17): Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT; Macey Mccann - Pepolina Cutter, Billings, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Aces Diamond Outlaw, Shepherd, MT;

Reining 18 & Over (18 up): Karen Steward; Cathy Decker;

Reining Youth (0-17): Kiarra Kennedy - Aces Diamond Outlaw, Shepherd, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Rockin Golden Dually, Shepherd, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Haida RJ (Tivio): Shepherd, MT;

Showmanship 18 & over (18-up): Cathy Dekker – She’s Gotta Lot, Billings, MT; Laurie Marcotte - VS Sassy Senorita, Billings, MT; Colleen Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Junior 4H (0-13): Makenna Tobel - Yogi, Joliet, MT; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT; Ciara Berkman - Reba, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Novice (All Ages): Jorden Trupka - Why Not Go Cordova, Billings, MT; Elyse Mccann - Doc’s Smooth Sunny D, Billings, MT; Macey Mccann - Kits Lucky Legacy, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Senior 4H (14-up): Kiarra Kennedy - Rockin Golden Dually, Shepherd, MT; Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT; Elliana Katleba - Double My Macho, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT; Caleb Nicholson - Frosty, Shepherd, MT; Sydney Sprenger - Tuff, Billings, MT;

Showmanship Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann - Pepolena Cutter, Billings, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Aces Diamond Outlaw, Shepherd, MT;

Western Equitation 18 & over (18-up): Cathy Dekker – She’s Gotta Lot, Billings, MT; Laurie Marcotte - VS Sassy Senorita, Billings, MT; Michael Kennedy - Docs Silver N Reno, Shepherd, MT;

Western Equitation Junior 4H (0-13): Keegan Kennedy - Rockin Golden Dually, Shepherd, MT; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT; Makenna Tobel - Yogi, Joliet, MT;

Western Equitation Senior 4H (14-up): Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Haida RJ (Tivio): Shepherd, MT; Mika Hughes - Jesse, Joliet, MT;

Western Equitation Youth (0-10): Makenna Cook - Crow, Billings, MT; Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT; Caleb Nicholson - Frosty, Shepherd, MT;

Western Equitation Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann - Pepolina Cutter, Billings, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Aces Diamond Outlaw, Shepherd, MT; Airallyn Mcclane - Farley, Belfry, MT;

Western Pleasure 18 & over (18-up): Cathy Dekker – She’s Gotta Lot, Billings, MT; Indreland - My Irish Playboy, Billings, MT; Laurie Marcotte - VS Sassy Senorita, Billings, MT;

Western Pleasure Junior 4H (0-13): Ciara Berkman - Reba, Billings, MT; Danica Gamble - Elle, Hysham, MT; Keegan Kennedy - Rockin Golden Dually, Shepherd, MT;

Western Pleasure Novice (All Ages): Jorden Trupka - Why Not Go Cordova, Billings, MT; Brenda Robison - Harlequin Magnus, Billings, MT; Macey Mccann - Kits Lucky Legacy, Billings, MT;

Western Pleasure Senior 4H (14-up): Elyse Mccann - Not a Cheap Freckle, Billings, MT; Mika Hughes - Jesse, Joliet, MT; Elliana Katleba;

Western Pleasure Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel - Legally Addicting, Joliet, MT; Makenna Cook - Crow, Billings, MT; Sydney Sprenger - Tuff, Billings, MT;

Western Pleasure Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann - Pepolina Cutter, Billings, MT; Kiarra Kennedy - Aces Diamond Outlaw, Shepherd, MT; Taylor Sprenger - Cleo, Billings, MT;

Yearling Colts & Geldings, Wes Osborne - Scandalous Aces, Shepherd, MT;

Yearling Lounge Line, Wes Osborne - Scandalous Aces, Shepherd, MT;

High Point 18 & over (18-up): Collen Inderland, Billings, MT;

High Point Junior 4H (0-13): Danica Gamble, Hysham, MT;

High Point Novice (All Ages): Elyse Mccann, Billings, MT;

High Point Senior 4H (14-up): Elyse Mccann, Billings, MT;

High Point Youth (0-10): Makenna Tobel, Joliet, MT;

High Point Youth (11-17): Macey Mccann, Billings, MT;

