Big Sky State Games
Esports Results, at Missoula
Rocket League 1 v 1 Competitive: Travis Lomahukluh, Helena, MT; Thomas Putnam, Missoula, MT; Grady Anderson, Missoula, MT;
Rocket League 3 v 3 High School Competitive: East Helena High Vigilantes, Helena, MT; The Warriors, Heart Butte, MT;
Rocket League 3 v 3 College Recreational: Snow Bulls, Missoula, MT; Marketing, Missoula, MT;
Rocket League 3 v 3 College Competitive: WSU Crimson, Pullman, WS; University of Montana Maroon, Missoula, MT; WSU Gray, Pullman, WS;