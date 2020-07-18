Golf
18 Hole Individual
Female
16-up: Kenzie Walsh, Billings; Isabella Johnson, Billings; Mary Harris, Billings.
Male
16-up: Larkin Chandler, Crow Agency; Cliff Weller, Big Timber; Max Spottedbear, Pryor.
18 Hole Best Ball
Female
16-up: Gina Zeilstra -Elvira Wilcox, Billings; Lynn Redman-Kathy Kuck, Billings.
Male
12-13: Robbie Neihart-William Schrock, Billings.
16-up: Bradyn Sears-Jim Sears, Billings; (tie) Jon Susott-Alex Delcamp, Worden; (tie) Justin Hunter-Justin Ridgeway, Billings; (tie) Scott Sears-Taylor Sears, Billings; (tie) Evan May-Jesse Pitts, Billings; Charles Smith-Shawn Schuchard, Billings.
