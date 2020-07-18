Montana Mile
Friday at Daylis Stadium
Male: Zach Kughn, Butte, 4:20.03; Levi Taylor, Laurel, 4:20.51; Isaac Petsch, Billings, 4:21.26; Ase Ackerman, Glendive, 4:26.91; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula, 4:27.32; Jackson Duffey, Ronan, 4:28.79; Jorey Egeland, Billings, 4:32.48; Sam Fulbright, Lewistown, 4:34.58; George Beddow, Billings, 4:34.63; Riley Collins, Bozeman, 4:34.75; Virgil McCormick, Hardin, 4:36.03; Mike Evans, Missoula, 4:36.49; Jesse Zentz, Helena, 4:40.08; Owen Smith, Billings, 4:43.23; Ivan Colmenero, Manhattan, 4:43.72.
Female: Sage Brooks, Missoula, 5:07.11; Mindy Kaufman, Dillon, 5:09.65; Anna Rogahn, Butte, 5:09.8; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:12.68; Mackenzie O’Dore, Joliet, 5:16.17; Laura Zimmer, Billings, 5:19.97; Sydney Little Light, Hardin, 5:20.38; Mary Owen, Broadus, 5:20.48; Whitney Hanson, Colstrip, 5:278.04; Abby Kendrick, Missoula, 5:29.31; Taylee Chirrick, Billings, 5:41.62; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 5:41.63; Nicole Murray, Whitehall, 5:44.5.
