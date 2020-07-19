Olympic Weightlifting

89kg: Male Senior, Mark Knight, Gold

64kg: Female Youth, Paige Gershmel, Gold

49kg: Female Senior, Michelle Quinones, Gold

73kg: Male Senior, Jake Bone, Gold

96kg: Male Master, Ryan Filz, Gold

96kg: Male Senior, Drake Diegert, Gold

91kg: Male Senior, Tanner Grzesiek, Gold

102kg: Male Senior, Andrew Allen, Gold

40kg: Female Youth, Erin Dukart, Gold

32kg: Female Youth, Bria Reiners, Gold

40kg: Male Youth, Aiden Wilson, Gold

69kg: Male Youth, Matteo Gallegos, Gold

