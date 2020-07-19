Olympic Weightlifting
89kg: Male Senior, Mark Knight, Gold
64kg: Female Youth, Paige Gershmel, Gold
49kg: Female Senior, Michelle Quinones, Gold
73kg: Male Senior, Jake Bone, Gold
96kg: Male Master, Ryan Filz, Gold
96kg: Male Senior, Drake Diegert, Gold
91kg: Male Senior, Tanner Grzesiek, Gold
102kg: Male Senior, Andrew Allen, Gold
40kg: Female Youth, Erin Dukart, Gold
32kg: Female Youth, Bria Reiners, Gold
40kg: Male Youth, Aiden Wilson, Gold
69kg: Male Youth, Matteo Gallegos, Gold
