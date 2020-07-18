Swimming
Open Water Swim
1k
Male 13 to 14 wetsuit
Daniel Githens, 16:44
1.5k
Female 9 to 10 non-wetsuit
Sophia Hasiak, 28:50
Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit
Danielle Hanson, 26:18
Kyla Kaufman, 28:44
Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit
Alyssa Smith, 28:03
Male 55 to 59 non-wetsuit
Daniel Carlon, 62:14
Female 60 to 64 non-wetsuit
Karen Stainton, 43:04
2k
Female 9 to 10 non-wetsuit
Vanessa Sheridan, 38:33
Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit
Myrka Hardy, 31:52
Ella Klies, 36:03
Adrienne Hasiak, 37:51
Male 13 to 14 non-wetsuit
Ethan Brown, 33:58
Sennett Pizzolato, 33:58
Female 13 to 14 non-wetsuit
Lexi Carey, 31:12
Lola Sheridan, 36:05
Jaycie Wippert, 36:21
Male 15 to 17 non-wetsuit
Tucker Rice, 30:16
Liam Kerns, 30:49
Long Huynh, 31:59
Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit
Samantha Sheridan, 30:55
Claire Kaufman, 32:26
Kylie Tininenko, 34:16
Male 18 to 19 non-wetsuit
Michael Van Keuren, 30:03
Male 20 to 24 non-wetsuit
Ethan Harder, 31:49
Female 35 to 39 non-wetsuit
Kimberly Fjell, 55:37
Female 40 to 44 wetsuit
Sarah Graves, 41:45
Male 70+ non-wetsuit
Don Cuthill, 43:34
400m
Male 9 to 10 non-wetsuit
Isaac Jakub, 09:05
Robert Hasiak, 09:47
Female 9 to 10 wetsuit
Alexa Githens, 08:44
Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit
Sarah Spini, 07:11
Mackenzie Hanson, 07:19
Male 13 to 14 non-wetsuit
Syler Pizzolato, 06:10
Samuel Wendt, 06:48
Female 13 to 14 non-wetsuit
Lexi Carey, 05:59
Elizabeth Horgdal, 07:19
Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit
Kieran Morton, 06:43
Alysa Kaufman, 07:44
Female 15 to 17 wetsuit
Aspen Martin, 07:45
Female 25 to 29 non-wetsuit
Kaitlyn Mcclintic, 09:22
Male 65 to 69 non-wetsuit
William Iversen, 08:34
