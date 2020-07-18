Swimming

Open Water Swim

1k

Male 13 to 14 wetsuit

Daniel Githens, 16:44

1.5k

Female 9 to 10 non-wetsuit 

Sophia Hasiak, 28:50

Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit

Danielle Hanson, 26:18

Kyla Kaufman, 28:44

Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit

Alyssa Smith, 28:03

Male 55 to 59 non-wetsuit

Daniel Carlon, 62:14

Female 60 to 64 non-wetsuit

Karen Stainton, 43:04

2k

Female 9 to 10 non-wetsuit

Vanessa Sheridan, 38:33

Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit

Myrka Hardy, 31:52

Ella Klies, 36:03

Adrienne Hasiak, 37:51

Male 13 to 14 non-wetsuit 

Ethan Brown, 33:58

Sennett Pizzolato, 33:58

Female 13 to 14 non-wetsuit

Lexi Carey, 31:12

Lola Sheridan, 36:05

Jaycie Wippert, 36:21

Male 15 to 17 non-wetsuit

Tucker Rice, 30:16

Liam Kerns, 30:49

Long Huynh, 31:59

Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit

Samantha Sheridan, 30:55

Claire Kaufman, 32:26

Kylie Tininenko, 34:16

Male 18 to 19 non-wetsuit

Michael Van Keuren, 30:03

Male 20 to 24 non-wetsuit

Ethan Harder, 31:49

Female 35 to 39 non-wetsuit

Kimberly Fjell, 55:37

Female 40 to 44 wetsuit

Sarah Graves, 41:45

Male 70+ non-wetsuit

Don Cuthill, 43:34

400m

Male 9 to 10 non-wetsuit

Isaac Jakub, 09:05

Robert Hasiak, 09:47

Female 9 to 10 wetsuit

Alexa Githens, 08:44

Female 11 to 12 non-wetsuit

Sarah Spini, 07:11

Mackenzie Hanson, 07:19

Male 13 to 14 non-wetsuit

Syler Pizzolato, 06:10

Samuel Wendt, 06:48

Female 13 to 14 non-wetsuit

Lexi Carey, 05:59

Elizabeth Horgdal, 07:19

Female 15 to 17 non-wetsuit

Kieran Morton, 06:43

Alysa Kaufman, 07:44

Female 15 to 17 wetsuit

Aspen Martin, 07:45

Female 25 to 29 non-wetsuit

Kaitlyn Mcclintic, 09:22

Male 65 to 69 non-wetsuit

William Iversen, 08:34

