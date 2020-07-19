Pickleball
Men
Doubles Advanced: Greg Kreske/Travis Greno; Mike Post/Sean Mccotter; Paul Dixon/Craig Hutton.
Doubles Intermediate: Arlie Johnson/Mick Wiest; Craig Ford/Loren Olsen; Daryl Recanati/Kirk Osterdyk.
Women
Doubles Advanced: Jasey Hermanson/Susan Schneider; Natalie Hardesty/Renee Wollenman; Jeri Ford/Bev Mchugh.
Doubles Intermediate: Barb Cline/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi; Leah Sanchez/Kim Dunlap; Jill Branch/Teri Jordan.
Doubles Beginners: Vicki Balgua/Jonnie Jonckowski, Gold; Rebecca Garding/Michelle Olson, Silver.
Mixed
Doubles Advanced A: Travis Greeno/Jasey Hermanson; Renee Wollenman/Craig Hutton; Natalie Hardesty/Paul Dixon.
Doubles Advanced B: Leah Clegg/Lucas Clegg; Nolan Mchugh/Bev Mchugh; Jordan Teller/Jim Roach.
Doubles Intermediate A: Leah Sanchez/Shawn Broadbent; Charleen Hutton/Mick Wiest; Arlie Johnson/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi.
Doubles Intermediate B: Paul Dunphy/Jill Branch; Tom Willis/Sue Vinton; Teri Jordan/Klirk Osterdyk.
Doubles Beginners: Jonnie Jonckowski/Rande Roth; Ed Garding/Rebecca Garding.
Doubles Open: Josh May/Susan Schneider; Jordan Teller/Mike Post; Craig Ford/Jeri Ford.
