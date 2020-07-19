Powerlifting 

Full Power F Master I (40-49): Michelle Williams, Billings

Full Power F Master II (50-59): Suzanne Ady, Billings

Full Power F Open (14-up): Michelle Williams, Billings

Full Power F Open (14-up): Rozlyn Vandyke, Bozeman

Full Power F Open (14-up): Elisse Boyle, Billings

Full Power F Sub Master (35-39): Jamie Krug, Joliet

Full Power M Open (14-up): Mike Martino, Billings

Full Power M Sub Junior Age (14-18): Aiden Wilson, Shepherd

Full Power M Sub Master (35-39): Joseph Landry, Billings

Push/Pull F: Grace Frankforter, Billings; Samantha Paul, Billings

