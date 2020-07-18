Road race
Half-Marathon
Female 15 to 18
Ava Larsen,Cold Spring MN,1:39:35.5
Katie Carter,Charlottesville VA,2:05:34.8
Ida Real,Butte ,2:51:57.9
Female 25 to 29
Mary Owen,Billings ,1:31:17.6
Female 30 to 34
Heather Rech,Billings ,1:44:40.4
Mikayla Kovash,Billings ,2:39:28.5
Female 35 to 39
Chelsea Dana,Billings ,1:31:17.3
Ashley Hansen,Sergeant Bluff IA,2:17:58.6
Kami Heimer,Absarokee ,2:23:37.0
Female 40 to 44
Tara Shumansky,Sioux City IA,2:17:58.0
Betty Franklin,East Helena ,2:29:22.7
Amber White,Crow Agency ,2:38:18.5
Female 45 to 49
Alicia Vann,Billings ,2:05:32.3
Charpentier Mandy,Billings ,2:24:08.4
Female 60 to 64
Horton Diane,Billings ,1:50:43.8
Male 13 to 14
Trey Templet,Billings ,1:40:36.3
Male 15 to 18
Nick Mow,Helena ,1:23:54.1
Richard Stewart,Idaho Falls ID,1:26:49.3
Nathaniel Gale,Florence ,1:34:38.1
Male 30 to 34
Chrisher Ashland,Bozeman ,1:24:42.9
Salvador Garcia,Billings ,1:56:39.9
Male 35 to 39
Alexis Vega,Billings ,1:40:11.2
William Plowman,Roberts ,1:40:15.1
Felipe Martignoni,Lewistown ,2:07:22.0
Male 40 to 44
Augusto Amaral,Lewistown ,2:12:01.3
Monty Pretty Weasel,Crow Agency ,2:16:45.0
Tanner Franklin,East Helena ,2:29:22.2
Male 45 to 49
Goldstein Little Eagle,Lame Deer ,1:48:05.3
Male 50 to 54
Jeff Bollman,Billings ,1:43:47.1
Shane Giese,Billings ,2:06:51.0
Eric Werle,Laurel ,2:12:45.0
Male 55 to 59
Michael Real,Butte ,2:38:36.2
Male 65 to 69
Robert Loveridge,Helena ,1:58:57.8
Timothy Descamps,Missoula ,1:59:15.3
10k
Female 9 to 10
Josclynn Reich,Billings ,1:21:41.6
Makenna Kloeckner,Billings ,1:21:43.0
Female 13 to 14
Dayvany Whiteman,Hardin ,1:05:59.8
Female 15 to 18
Elizabeth Stewart,Idaho Falls ID,0:47:41.8
Marion Hugs,Hardin ,0:51:34.7
Female 25 to 29
Amy Ross,Billings ,1:33:00.6
Female 30 to 34
Alden Jill,Hardin ,0:51:47.1
Female 35 to 39
Chandra Shaw,Billings ,1:01:56.1
Molly Garley,Billings ,1:02:17.4
Mary Not Afraid,Hardin ,1:08:04.3
Female 40 to 44
Sarah Lord,Billings ,0:43:50.3
Veronica Melby,Sidney ,0:48:34.1
Jenni Bigback,Billings ,1:12:07.7
Female 45 to 49
Carla Smith,Richey ,0:50:36.4
Kanean Windy Boy,Crow Agency ,1:02:44.2
Dana Gale,Florence ,1:05:43.7
Female 50 to 54
Sarah Fallsdown,Pryor ,1:08:32.9
Nema Alden,Hardin ,1:16:55.4
Virginia Power,Billings ,1:18:00.3
Female 55 to 59
Kathie Golder,Laurel ,1:05:58.5
Female 60 to 64
Andrea Larned,Laurel ,1:35:19.8
Male 15 to 18
Samuel Smith,Richey ,0:36:57.7
Isaak Reid,Reno NV,0:40:25.9
Andrew Stump III,Hardin ,0:41:19.9
Male 25 to 29
Sawyer Flikkema,Manhattan ,0:51:21.6
Jesse Ross,Billings ,0:55:46.1
Cody Bender,Billings ,1:05:29.7
Male 30 to 34
Louis Engels,Billings ,0:46:22.2
Jonathan Woehl,Billings ,0:47:56.4
Alex Shafer,Laurel ,0:51:19.4
Male 35 to 39
Michael Moree,Helena ,0:49:22.3
Male 40 to 44
Chris Waters,Sidney ,0:49:42.5
Rusty Stringer,Laurel ,0:54:18.4
Brad Reich,Billings ,0:56:04.8
Male 45 to 49
Ron Buck Elk,Hardin ,0:47:44.0
Ray Ezell,Park City ,0:49:15.8
Manuel Whiteman,Hardin ,1:02:02.6
Male 55 to 59
Donnald Raymond,Red Lodge ,0:49:43.2
Male 70 to 74
Robert Bruner,Myrtle Beach ,1:14:09.9
Male 80 to 84
Herbert Mangis,Billings ,1:25:49.1
5k
Female 8 and Under
Paulie Nomee,Crow Agency ,0:45:43.6
Female 9 to 10
Meadow Pease,Lodge Grass ,0:26:15.8
Joselyn Nomee,Crow Agency ,0:55:36.6
Female 11 to 12
Karis Pease,Lodge Grass ,0:21:42.3
Laramia Holds,Crow Agency ,0:25:46.1
Maddison Reich,Billings ,0:41:52.5
Female 13 to 14
Ashley Lefevre,Billings ,0:22:44.9
Victoria Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:23:40.1
Dierra Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:23:41.5
Female 15 to 18
Ali Keith,Billings ,0:19:56.9
Destynee Two Moons,Lame Deer ,0:25:56.0
Serenity Kuntz,Sidney ,0:28:00.5
Female 25 to 29
Emily Erickson,Billings ,0:54:09.4
Female 30 to 34
Nicole Trottier,Billings ,0:20:15.5
Female 35 to 39
Terra Rockhold Stene,Joliet ,0:26:17.7
Jamie Larson,Sidney ,0:26:23.3
Autumn Fuzesy,Havre ,0:27:04.9
Female 40 to 44
Shauna Irish,Tacoma WA,0:24:59.4
Jessica Roan,Billings ,0:29:31.9
Toni Milburn,Billings ,0:35:31.5
Female 45 to 49
Amy Collins,Billings ,0:54:06.2
Female 50 to 54
Nicole Murray,Whitehall ,0:19:37.3
Tracey Michels,Lasvegas ,0:28:17.0
Brenda Meyer,Billings ,0:41:42.5
Female 55 to 59
Robin Hanel,Billings ,0:29:28.9
Frances Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:54:05.5
Dee Anne Hogue,Billings ,0:54:06.8
Female 60 to 64
Lynne Erickson,Billings ,0:54:05.7
Female 65 to 69
Jeanne Hallock,Bearcreek ,0:33:42.8
Susan Shirley,Billings ,0:43:11.8
Jane Milder,Billings ,0:53:03.3
Female 70 to 74
Sharon Elliott,Laurel ,0:45:44.0
Female 75 to 79
Tempe Lemon,Billings ,0:43:06.6
Female 85 and Over
Biff Hogue,Billings ,0:54:05.1
Male 8 and Under
Blayke Fuzesy,Havre ,0:26:24.1
Harrison Creeden,Laurel ,0:33:58.3
Male 9 to 10
Huntyn Fuzesy,Havre ,0:22:43.8
Trek Roan,Billings ,0:27:51.6
Carter Creeden,Laurel ,0:31:01.5
Male 11 to 12
Lucas Keith,Billings ,0:19:43.4
Auston Schellig,Joliet ,0:20:14.2
Ladson Mekhi,Crow Agency ,0:20:41.0
Male 13 to 14
Vincent Showers,Jerome ID,0:18:59.3
Brodie Tirrell,Belgrade ,0:19:28.8
Mason Templet,Billings ,0:21:17.9
Male 15 to 18
George Showers,Jerome ID,0:16:33.2
Al Spotted,Wyola ,0:18:22.2
Connor Chase,Billings ,0:18:23.0
Male 19 to 24
Michael Lefevre,Billings ,0:19:41.7
Male 35 to 39
Derek Fuzesy,Havre ,0:31:47.8
Johnny Talawyma Jr.,Billings ,0:32:08.6
Male 40 to 44
David Tirrell,Belgrade ,0:19:59.7
Mike Creeden,Laurel ,0:23:29.2
Rocky Stewart,Crow Agency ,0:28:32.8
Male 45 to 49
Brent Smith,Richey ,0:22:35.9
Chris Pugrud,Billings ,0:27:30.3
Male 50 to 54
Mike Nys,Corvallis ,0:23:18.1
Male 55 to 59
Gordon Ryder,Laurel ,0:26:22.8
Dennis Stewart, Sr.,Crow Agency ,0:53:41.6
Male 60 to 64
Kevin Pfefferle,Powell WY,0:19:33.1
Curtis Azure,Wolfpoint ,0:22:55.6
Alan Kliewer,Lustre ,0:23:43.8
Male 65 to 69
Rick Hanks,Plains ,0:24:39.6
Dan Hallock,Bearcreek ,0:26:51.2
Micah Snodgrass,Joliet ,0:28:14.3
Male 70 to 74
David Stauffer,Red Lodge ,0:24:19.1
Jarratt Alan,Billings ,0:31:47.0
David Sears,Billings ,0:34:32.6
Male 85 and Over
Walter Egged,Hardin ,0:56:59.3
