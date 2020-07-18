Road race

Half-Marathon

Female 15 to 18

Ava Larsen,Cold Spring MN,1:39:35.5

Katie Carter,Charlottesville VA,2:05:34.8

Ida Real,Butte ,2:51:57.9

Female 25 to 29

Mary Owen,Billings ,1:31:17.6

Female 30 to 34

Heather Rech,Billings ,1:44:40.4

Mikayla Kovash,Billings ,2:39:28.5

Female 35 to 39

Chelsea Dana,Billings ,1:31:17.3

Ashley Hansen,Sergeant Bluff IA,2:17:58.6

Kami Heimer,Absarokee ,2:23:37.0

Female 40 to 44

Tara Shumansky,Sioux City IA,2:17:58.0

Betty Franklin,East Helena ,2:29:22.7

Amber White,Crow Agency ,2:38:18.5

Female 45 to 49

Alicia Vann,Billings ,2:05:32.3

Charpentier Mandy,Billings ,2:24:08.4

Female 60 to 64

Horton Diane,Billings ,1:50:43.8

Male 13 to 14

Trey Templet,Billings ,1:40:36.3

Male 15 to 18

Nick Mow,Helena ,1:23:54.1

Richard Stewart,Idaho Falls ID,1:26:49.3

Nathaniel Gale,Florence ,1:34:38.1

Male 30 to 34

Chrisher Ashland,Bozeman ,1:24:42.9

Salvador Garcia,Billings ,1:56:39.9

Male 35 to 39

Alexis Vega,Billings ,1:40:11.2

William Plowman,Roberts ,1:40:15.1

Felipe Martignoni,Lewistown ,2:07:22.0

Male 40 to 44

Augusto Amaral,Lewistown ,2:12:01.3

Monty Pretty Weasel,Crow Agency ,2:16:45.0

Tanner Franklin,East Helena ,2:29:22.2

Male 45 to 49

Goldstein Little Eagle,Lame Deer ,1:48:05.3

Male 50 to 54

Jeff Bollman,Billings ,1:43:47.1

Shane Giese,Billings ,2:06:51.0

Eric Werle,Laurel ,2:12:45.0

Male 55 to 59

Michael Real,Butte ,2:38:36.2

Male 65 to 69

Robert Loveridge,Helena ,1:58:57.8

Timothy Descamps,Missoula ,1:59:15.3

10k

Female 9 to 10

Josclynn Reich,Billings ,1:21:41.6

Makenna Kloeckner,Billings ,1:21:43.0

Female 13 to 14

Dayvany Whiteman,Hardin ,1:05:59.8

Female 15 to 18

Elizabeth Stewart,Idaho Falls ID,0:47:41.8

Marion Hugs,Hardin ,0:51:34.7

Female 25 to 29

Amy Ross,Billings ,1:33:00.6

Female 30 to 34

Alden Jill,Hardin ,0:51:47.1

Female 35 to 39

Chandra Shaw,Billings ,1:01:56.1

Molly Garley,Billings ,1:02:17.4

Mary Not Afraid,Hardin ,1:08:04.3

Female 40 to 44

Sarah Lord,Billings ,0:43:50.3

Veronica Melby,Sidney ,0:48:34.1

Jenni Bigback,Billings ,1:12:07.7

Female 45 to 49

Carla Smith,Richey ,0:50:36.4

Kanean Windy Boy,Crow Agency ,1:02:44.2

Dana Gale,Florence ,1:05:43.7

Female 50 to 54

Sarah Fallsdown,Pryor ,1:08:32.9

Nema Alden,Hardin ,1:16:55.4

Virginia Power,Billings ,1:18:00.3

Female 55 to 59

Kathie Golder,Laurel ,1:05:58.5

Female 60 to 64

Andrea Larned,Laurel ,1:35:19.8

Male 15 to 18

Samuel Smith,Richey ,0:36:57.7

Isaak Reid,Reno NV,0:40:25.9

Andrew Stump III,Hardin ,0:41:19.9

Male 25 to 29

Sawyer Flikkema,Manhattan ,0:51:21.6

Jesse Ross,Billings ,0:55:46.1

Cody Bender,Billings ,1:05:29.7

Male 30 to 34

Louis Engels,Billings ,0:46:22.2

Jonathan Woehl,Billings ,0:47:56.4

Alex Shafer,Laurel ,0:51:19.4

Male 35 to 39

Michael Moree,Helena ,0:49:22.3

Male 40 to 44

Chris Waters,Sidney ,0:49:42.5

Rusty Stringer,Laurel ,0:54:18.4

Brad Reich,Billings ,0:56:04.8

Male 45 to 49

Ron Buck Elk,Hardin ,0:47:44.0

Ray Ezell,Park City ,0:49:15.8

Manuel Whiteman,Hardin ,1:02:02.6

Male 55 to 59

Donnald Raymond,Red Lodge ,0:49:43.2

Male 70 to 74

Robert Bruner,Myrtle Beach ,1:14:09.9

Male 80 to 84

Herbert Mangis,Billings ,1:25:49.1

5k

Female 8 and Under

Paulie Nomee,Crow Agency ,0:45:43.6

Female 9 to 10

Meadow Pease,Lodge Grass ,0:26:15.8

Joselyn Nomee,Crow Agency ,0:55:36.6

Female 11 to 12

Karis Pease,Lodge Grass ,0:21:42.3

Laramia Holds,Crow Agency ,0:25:46.1

Maddison Reich,Billings ,0:41:52.5

Female 13 to 14

Ashley Lefevre,Billings ,0:22:44.9

Victoria Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:23:40.1

Dierra Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:23:41.5

Female 15 to 18

Ali Keith,Billings ,0:19:56.9

Destynee Two Moons,Lame Deer ,0:25:56.0

Serenity Kuntz,Sidney ,0:28:00.5

Female 25 to 29

Emily Erickson,Billings ,0:54:09.4

Female 30 to 34

Nicole Trottier,Billings ,0:20:15.5

Female 35 to 39

Terra Rockhold Stene,Joliet ,0:26:17.7

Jamie Larson,Sidney ,0:26:23.3

Autumn Fuzesy,Havre ,0:27:04.9

Female 40 to 44

Shauna Irish,Tacoma WA,0:24:59.4

Jessica Roan,Billings ,0:29:31.9

Toni Milburn,Billings ,0:35:31.5

Female 45 to 49

Amy Collins,Billings ,0:54:06.2

Female 50 to 54

Nicole Murray,Whitehall ,0:19:37.3

Tracey Michels,Lasvegas ,0:28:17.0

Brenda Meyer,Billings ,0:41:42.5

Female 55 to 59

Robin Hanel,Billings ,0:29:28.9

Frances Takesenemy,Fort Smith ,0:54:05.5

Dee Anne Hogue,Billings ,0:54:06.8

Female 60 to 64

Lynne Erickson,Billings ,0:54:05.7

Female 65 to 69

Jeanne Hallock,Bearcreek ,0:33:42.8

Susan Shirley,Billings ,0:43:11.8

Jane Milder,Billings ,0:53:03.3

Female 70 to 74

Sharon Elliott,Laurel ,0:45:44.0

Female 75 to 79

Tempe Lemon,Billings ,0:43:06.6

Female 85 and Over

Biff Hogue,Billings ,0:54:05.1

Male 8 and Under

Blayke Fuzesy,Havre ,0:26:24.1

Harrison Creeden,Laurel ,0:33:58.3

Male 9 to 10

Huntyn Fuzesy,Havre ,0:22:43.8

Trek Roan,Billings ,0:27:51.6

Carter Creeden,Laurel ,0:31:01.5

Male 11 to 12

Lucas Keith,Billings ,0:19:43.4

Auston Schellig,Joliet ,0:20:14.2

Ladson Mekhi,Crow Agency ,0:20:41.0

Male 13 to 14

Vincent Showers,Jerome ID,0:18:59.3

Brodie Tirrell,Belgrade ,0:19:28.8

Mason Templet,Billings ,0:21:17.9

Male 15 to 18

George Showers,Jerome ID,0:16:33.2

Al Spotted,Wyola ,0:18:22.2

Connor Chase,Billings ,0:18:23.0

Male 19 to 24

Michael Lefevre,Billings ,0:19:41.7

Male 35 to 39

Derek Fuzesy,Havre ,0:31:47.8

Johnny Talawyma Jr.,Billings ,0:32:08.6

Male 40 to 44

David Tirrell,Belgrade ,0:19:59.7

Mike Creeden,Laurel ,0:23:29.2

Rocky Stewart,Crow Agency ,0:28:32.8

Male 45 to 49

Brent Smith,Richey ,0:22:35.9

Chris Pugrud,Billings ,0:27:30.3

Male 50 to 54

Mike Nys,Corvallis ,0:23:18.1

Male 55 to 59

Gordon Ryder,Laurel ,0:26:22.8

Dennis Stewart, Sr.,Crow Agency ,0:53:41.6

Male 60 to 64

Kevin Pfefferle,Powell WY,0:19:33.1

Curtis Azure,Wolfpoint ,0:22:55.6

Alan Kliewer,Lustre ,0:23:43.8

Male 65 to 69

Rick Hanks,Plains ,0:24:39.6

Dan Hallock,Bearcreek ,0:26:51.2

Micah Snodgrass,Joliet ,0:28:14.3

Male 70 to 74

David Stauffer,Red Lodge ,0:24:19.1

Jarratt Alan,Billings ,0:31:47.0

David Sears,Billings ,0:34:32.6

Male 85 and Over

Walter Egged,Hardin ,0:56:59.3

