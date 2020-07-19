Taekwondo
Forms
Mixed 6 Year Old White Belt: Makenna Shugart, Billings; Eli Baker, Billings.
Male 9-10 White Belt: Tristin Kelley, Billings; Declan Kelley, Billings.
Male 11-12 Yellow/Green Belt: Martin Bryant, Billings; Trevor Barbeau, Billings.
Mixed 7-9 Green Belt: Aspen French, Powell, Wyo.; Hayden Peters, Powell, Wyo.; Hadley Downing, Billings.
Mixed 10-11 Green Belt: Taylor Peters, Powell, Wyo.; Kyla Woods, Billings; Egor Efimchencko, Billings.
Mixed 10-11 Green/Blue Belt: Harper Downing, Billings.
Mixed 10-11 Green/Blue Belt: Kimberlie Woods, Billings; Aden Wilkins, Billings; Martin Bryant, Billings.
Mixed 12-13 Green/Blue Belt: Kale Izatt, Billings; Zander Cope, Billings; Matthew Nynas, Billings; Jenessa Polson, Powell, Wyo.
Mixed Adult Green Belt: Sarah Shugart, Billings; Marcus Nynas, Billings; Aida Polson, Powell, Wyo.
Mixed Blue/High Blue Belt: Elisa Polson, Powell, Wyo.; Owen Horncharnesky, Billings; Angela Frank, Powell. Wyo.; Matthew Horncharnesky, Billings.
Male 11-12 Brown Belt: Connor Borsum, Billings; Silus Blake, Billings; Jak Korwald, Billings.
Mixed Adult Advanced Black Belt: Dave Allen, Billings; Seth Partenheimer, Powell, Wyo.; Eve Allen, Billings.
Team Forms
Open White/Yellow Belt: Triston & Declan Kelley, Billings; Sarah & Makenna Shugart, Billings.
Open Green/Blue Belt: Hayden & Taylor Peters, Powell, Wyo.; Harper & Hadley Downing , Billings; Kimberlie & Kyla Woods, Billings; Marcus & Matthew Nynas, Billings.
Open Blue/Green Belt: Owen & Matthew Horncharnesky, Billings; Elisa Polson, Aida & Jenessa Polson, Powell, Wyo.; Zander Cope, Kale Izaat & Egor Efimchenko, Billings.
Open Brown Belt: Connor Borsum & Silus Blake, Billings.
Open Black Belt: Eve & Dave Allen, Billings.
Creative Forms
Open Green/Blue Belt: Owen & Matthew Horncharnesky, Billings; Marcus & Matthew Nynas, Billings; Kimberlie & Kyla Woods, Billings.
Open Brown Belt: Jak Korwald, Billings.
