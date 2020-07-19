Triathlon

Female

Overall: Jen Robertus, Billings, 1:28:33.7; Hannah Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:50.9; Christina Aragon, Billings, 1:29:07.2

15-17: Alahna Lien, Post Falls, ID, 1:31:30.5.

18-19: Hannah Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:50.9; Journey Erickson, Hardin, 1:40:14.2.

20-24: Christina Aragon, Billings, 1:29:07.2; Carrie Daniels, Billings, 1:46:04.1.

30-34: Kerry Lou Smith, Billings, 1:51:16.0; Kaycee Laughery, Billings, 2:03:12.5.

35-39: Kimberly Fjell, Sheridan, 1:45:08.6.

40-44: Jen Robertus, Billings, 1:28:33.7; Kristin Thompson, Billings, 2:00:12.2.

55-59: Cindy Phillips, Deaver WY, 1:51:55.8.

Male

Overall: Sean Phelps, Grand Junction CO, 1:26:23.6; Poalo Gerbasi, Billings, 1:28:41.6; Arthur Thompson, Billings, 1:29:27.1.

30-34: Louis Engels, Billings, 1:37:39.7.

35-39: Gabe Holmes, Billings, 1:40:54.3; Bo Laughery, Billings, 2:12:52.6.

40-44: Arthur Thompson, Billings, 1:29:27.1; Bruno Oliveira, Billings, 1:29:57.3; Spencer Frederick, Billings, 1:49:44.0.

45-49: Matt Phillips, Miles City, 1:50:13.2.

50-54: Poalo Gerbasi, Billings, 1:28:41.6; Doug Chase, Billings, 1:39:28.2; Erik Olson, Bridger, 2:04:02.5.

55-59: Sean Phelps, Grand Junction CO, 1:26:23.6.

60-64: Tim Olson, Plains, 1:37:37.0.

Duathlon

Female

Overall: Dawn Rollinger, Billings, 2:08:35.0.

35-39: Dawn Rollinger, Billings, 2:08:35.0.

Male

Overall: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:21:12.6; Marty Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:01.1; Dexter French, Billings, 1:56:26.8.

13-14: Dexter French, Billings, 1:56:26.8.

30-34: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:21:12.6.

50-54: Marty Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:01.1.

Team Triathlon

Overall: Team Irish, Tacoma WA, 1:37:02.3.

