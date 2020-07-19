Triathlon
Female
Overall: Jen Robertus, Billings, 1:28:33.7; Hannah Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:50.9; Christina Aragon, Billings, 1:29:07.2
15-17: Alahna Lien, Post Falls, ID, 1:31:30.5.
18-19: Hannah Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:50.9; Journey Erickson, Hardin, 1:40:14.2.
20-24: Christina Aragon, Billings, 1:29:07.2; Carrie Daniels, Billings, 1:46:04.1.
30-34: Kerry Lou Smith, Billings, 1:51:16.0; Kaycee Laughery, Billings, 2:03:12.5.
35-39: Kimberly Fjell, Sheridan, 1:45:08.6.
40-44: Jen Robertus, Billings, 1:28:33.7; Kristin Thompson, Billings, 2:00:12.2.
55-59: Cindy Phillips, Deaver WY, 1:51:55.8.
Male
Overall: Sean Phelps, Grand Junction CO, 1:26:23.6; Poalo Gerbasi, Billings, 1:28:41.6; Arthur Thompson, Billings, 1:29:27.1.
30-34: Louis Engels, Billings, 1:37:39.7.
35-39: Gabe Holmes, Billings, 1:40:54.3; Bo Laughery, Billings, 2:12:52.6.
40-44: Arthur Thompson, Billings, 1:29:27.1; Bruno Oliveira, Billings, 1:29:57.3; Spencer Frederick, Billings, 1:49:44.0.
45-49: Matt Phillips, Miles City, 1:50:13.2.
50-54: Poalo Gerbasi, Billings, 1:28:41.6; Doug Chase, Billings, 1:39:28.2; Erik Olson, Bridger, 2:04:02.5.
55-59: Sean Phelps, Grand Junction CO, 1:26:23.6.
60-64: Tim Olson, Plains, 1:37:37.0.
Duathlon
Female
Overall: Dawn Rollinger, Billings, 2:08:35.0.
35-39: Dawn Rollinger, Billings, 2:08:35.0.
Male
Overall: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:21:12.6; Marty Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:01.1; Dexter French, Billings, 1:56:26.8.
13-14: Dexter French, Billings, 1:56:26.8.
30-34: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:21:12.6.
50-54: Marty Hirschi, Billings, 1:28:01.1.
Team Triathlon
Overall: Team Irish, Tacoma WA, 1:37:02.3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.