BILLINGS — When sports editor Warren Rogers assigned me the bowling beat shortly after I arrived at The Billings Gazette in 1991, I had some concerns.
I grew up watching the sport on television on Saturday afternoons, but I didn’t actually bowl very often. When I did, it was with a house ball and rented shoes — and I wasn’t very good.
Bowling in Billings was still on a roll 30 years ago. Over 4,000 bowlers were competing weekly in men’s, women’s and mixed leagues around town, and the alleys were packed.
I wasn’t sure, with my limited bowling background, if I would do the sport justice, but I quickly loved being around it.
Sunset Bowl was one of the hot spots back in the day. That’s where I first met Frank Pratt, who opened the 24-lane house in 1959 and was the longtime owner.
Pratt, who passed away last weekend at age 99, touched many bowlers’ (and non-bowlers’) lives over the past 70-plus years, including mine.
A year or two after I started covering bowling at The Gazette, Pratt stopped by the newsroom one afternoon and presented me with a Christmas gift, a small bottle of Crown Royal whiskey in a purple bag.
While that was too strong of a beverage for me (If I remember right, I passed the bottle on to veteran political reporter Jim Gransbery), I certainly appreciated Pratt’s giving nature and his gesture made me feel welcome in the bowling community.
From Grand Lanes beginning in the late 1940s to Sunset Bowl in 2020, Pratt was indeed one of the most recognized faces in Billings bowling. His kindness, generosity, humility and beloved captain’s hat made him an affable icon.
“They loved him,” Sunset day manager Chris Dunbar said of Pratt’s relationship with the city’s bowlers.
He enjoyed befriending them, sponsoring teams and providing pointers to youngsters with his gregarious, hands-on approach. He kept prices low and certainly valued the patronage and loyalty of his customers.
“He had a presence about him,” said Sunset general manager Jeanne Moses, who has worked behind the front counter since 1971. “You knew when he was in the room.”
Pratt, who bowled on late shifts three nights a week well into his 90s before suffering a series of strokes, moved to Billings in 1946. He owned and operated Grand Lanes for several years before eventually building Sunset Bowl on Central Avenue with his longtime business partner Tom Schiavon.
“I didn’t graduate from college … I’ve got a street education,” Pratt noted in a 2004 interview. “I was no damn fool. I realized that a person has got to go to work for himself. I found this particular (bowling) business was to my liking, so I followed it and stayed with it.”
He bowled his high game of 297 at Sunset in 1966, and was inducted into the city and state bowling Halls of Fame in the early 2000s for meritorious service.
His rich bowling legacy, which also includes being one of the biggest supporters behind Billings hosting the 2002 American Bowling Congress national tournament, has helped enhance his status as one of the Magic City’s most interesting characters.
A paratrooper during World War II, Pratt often mentioned that he bought Grand Lanes in Billings with poker winnings and that he also used to go down to the city jail to recruit pin setters.
Pratt said while he was stationed in France, he sold his wristwatch for “a couple hundred francs” and went on to win $16,000 in three days of playing poker.
“I was able to send the money home,” he recalled. “I pyramided it into this (bowling business). So I just tell everyone I won the bowling alley in a poker game and it’s true.”
As for the pin setters, Pratt said he often stopped by the city “slammer” to recruit just-released inmates to work at Grand Lanes. He said he put them up in a bunkhouse located outside the 16-lane bowling alley.
In another unusual twist, Pratt wasn’t at Sunset too long before he dug out a basement and turned that area into a popular nightclub called “Frank’s Hole.” The place’s popularity — and noise — proved to be quite a distraction to the bowlers upstairs and he eventually shut it down.
“It was a wild affair,” he said of the nightclub. “A person couldn’t fall down because there were so many people packed in there.”
Pratt brought Disco bowling to Sunset in the late 1990s. It turned out to be a business bonanza — especially during the summer — and a good recruiting tool for the sport.
“It gives the young people something to do, plus we’ve been able to get bowlers out of these young people,” Pratt said. “People come in and they think all you do is throw a ball, and they find out there’s a science to this thing.
“Rather than throw a gutter ball, a lot of them come back and try to learn the basics.”
Pratt also enjoyed boating, flying, telling stories/jokes, hunting for fossils, collecting coins and, at age 90, even took organ and mandolin lessons.
It has always been about the bowlers, though, along with his 20 to 25 employees — many having been at Sunset for more than 30 years.
“He bought us lunch every day,” Moses said. “I think that he’s the only customer that Wendy’s let write a check.”
While his wisdom and graciousness will be missed, hats off to Pratt for giving back, and for leaving a lasting legacy on the lanes.
