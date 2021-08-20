MISSOULA — Missoula's Bill Dunn and Bozeman's Chris Goldan jumped from a tie at third after the first day to a tie at first of the Montana State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship Friday in Polson.
Dunn and Goldan sit at 6-under as each carded round two scores of 68 after posting 70 in the first round. Dunn carded four birdies in a row from holes 13 through 16 and he hit for par the rest of the way. Goldan meanwhile carded five birdies to make up for his opening bogey on No. 1 to keep pace with Dunn.
Joe Cielak out of Libby is alone at third at 3-under while Whitefish's Paul Veroulis is at fourth at 2-under. After those two there is a six-way tie for fifth between Bob Hasquet (Missoula), Brad Grattan (Whitefish), Billy Thompson (Great Falls), Shawn Tucker (Whitefish), Akku Acharya (Missoula) and Mike Mattson (Missoula).
Tucker entered the day as the leader but carded six bogeys in the second round after he birdied six holes in round one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.