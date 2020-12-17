BILLINGS — Bruce Pelzel of Billings bowled an 800 series Wednesday at Fireside Lanes.

Pelzel rolled consecutive games of 275, 247 and 278 for an even 800 series. Pelzel bowls for Ying & Yang in the Drifter league at Fireside.

It was his first career 800 series. He carries a 212 average.

