BILLINGS — Bruce Pelzel of Billings bowled an 800 series Wednesday at Fireside Lanes.
Pelzel rolled consecutive games of 275, 247 and 278 for an even 800 series. Pelzel bowls for Ying & Yang in the Drifter league at Fireside.
It was his first career 800 series. He carries a 212 average.
