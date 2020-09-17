BILLINGS — The host Billings Central boys and Laurel girls were the team champions Thursday afternoon at the Billings Central Invitational golf tournament at Eaglerock Golf Course.

Carson Hackmann of Laurel was the individual medalist for the boys by shooting a 68. Will Tipton of Billings Central was second at 73.

Hannah Adams and Breana Jensen of Laurel tied for first for the girls with 79s, with Adams winning a scorecard playoff.

Karsyn Swigart of Miles City was third at 81.

Central beat Laurel, 299-306, for the boys team title. Laurel's girls were runaway winners with a 323 score. Miles City was second at 424.

