MILES CITY — The Billings Central boys and Laurel girls were the team winners Monday at the Miles City Invitational golf tournament.
Four schools competed for both the boys and girls titles.
The Central boys posted a 1-2-3-4 finish to top the field at 324. Laurel was second at 385, followed by Miles City at 398.
Lockwood didn't field a complete team for the boys or girls.
Malachi Stewart and Conor Walsh, both of Central, tied for medalist honors with 79s. Teammates Reese Jensen and Nick Pasquarello tied for third at 83.
On the girls side, Laurel won with a 430 total, followed by Miles City at 460 and Central at 530.
Karsyn Swigart of Miles City was the medalist at 87. Laurel's Molly Cooney was second at 94.
Lockwood's Kiaralynn Weidinger placed third at 96.
